    India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023: Where and when to watch and predicted playing XI for both sides

    The match will be India's first match of the tournament while Pakistan come into the game after having defeated Nepal by 238 runs in their first Asia Cup match on Wednesday.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 01, 2023 / 08:27 PM IST
    India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Group A match will start at 3 pm IST on Saturday.

    India and Pakistan will clash in an ODI match for the first time in over four years on Saturday in an Asia Cup 2023 Group A fixture at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy.

    The match will be Men in Blue's first match of the tournament while the Men in Green come into the match after having defeated Nepal by 238 runs in their first match on Wednesday.

    Here are other key details from the fixture:

    What time will the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match start on Saturday?

    India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Group A match will start at 3 pm IST, with the toss happening 30 minutes before the first ball is bowled.

    Who will telecast the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match on Saturday?

    The match can be watched live on the Star Sports network. The fixture can also be streamed on Disney+Hotstar for free.

    Predicted XI for India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

    Earlier on Friday, Pakistan announced their playing XI for the match on Saturday.

    Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (Captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.


    Which are the match-ups to look forward to in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match on Saturday?


    • Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill vs Shaheen Shah Afridi

    • Babar Azam vs Kuldeep Yadav

    • Virat Kohli vs Naseem Shah

    • Hardik Pandya vs Shadab Khan

    Also read: Asia Cup 2023: Unveiling 10 major unique records ahead of the grand opening

