India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023: Where and when to watch and predicted playing XI for both sides

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Group A match will start at 3 pm IST on Saturday.

India and Pakistan will clash in an ODI match for the first time in over four years on Saturday in an Asia Cup 2023 Group A fixture at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy.

The match will be Men in Blue's first match of the tournament while the Men in Green come into the match after having defeated Nepal by 238 runs in their first match on Wednesday.

Here are other key details from the fixture:

What time will the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match start on Saturday?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Group A match will start at 3 pm IST, with the toss happening 30 minutes before the first ball is bowled.

Who will telecast the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match on Saturday?

The match can be watched live on the Star Sports network. The fixture can also be streamed on Disney+Hotstar for free.

India lead the head-to-head in Asia Cup ODI matches against Pakistan.

Predicted XI for India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan announced their playing XI for the match on Saturday.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (Captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

Which are the match-ups to look forward to in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match on Saturday?

