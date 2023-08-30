Asia Cup 2023: Unveiling 10 major unique records ahead of the grand opening

MS Dhoni has the most wins as captain in Asia Cup history with 9 victories. He is joint first with former Sri Lankan captain Arjuna Ranatunga

As the eagerly awaited Asia Cup 2023 prepares to kick off on August 30, cricket enthusiasts are gearing up for a thrilling tournament filled with intense matches and remarkable performances. Here's a glimpse into the major unique records that have shaped the history of the prestigious tournament:

Powerhouse Start: Group A Opener Featuring Pakistan and Nepal

The tournament commences with a clash between Pakistan and Nepal in the Group A opener. India also finds its place in the same group, setting the stage for riveting encounters.

The evolution of Asia Cup: from 1984 to 2023

The 2023 edition marks the 16th iteration of the Asia Cup, which made its debut in 1984. While two editions adopted the 20-over format, the majority have been played in the 50-over format, and this year's edition continues the trend.

Batsmen of distinction: Jayasuriya and Sangakkara's exclusive feat

Sanath Jayasuriya and Kumar Sangakkara, legendary Sri Lankan cricketers, stand alone as the only players to have amassed over 1,000 runs in the Asia Cup. Their impressive contributions have left a lasting mark on the tournament's history.

Centuries and half-centuries galore

Jayasuriya's six centuries and Sangakkara's record 12 fifty-plus scores in the Asia Cup cement their positions as iconic batsmen. Jayasuriya's flair for boundaries also places him at the top of the charts for most fours and second-highest number of sixes.

Bowling dominance: Muralitharan, Malinga, and Mendis lead

Sri Lanka legendary trio of Muttiah Muralitharan (30), Lasith Malinga (29), and Ajantha Mendis (26) occupy the top spots for most wickets in Asia Cup history.

Pakistan, India, and Sri Lanka's run feasts

Pakistan's record-breaking 385/7 against Bangladesh in 2010, India's 374/4 against Hong Kong in 2008, and Sri Lanka's 357/9 against Bangladesh in 2008 are the three highest scores by a team.

Bangladesh's unwanted record: below 100 scores

Bangladesh holds the record for the highest number of scores below 100, with 3 to their name, highlighting their struggles against quality bowling attacks in the tournament.

Kohli's magnificent 183: A landmark innings

Virat Kohli's stunning 183 against Pakistan in 2012 remains the highest individual score in the tournament's history, a testament to his exceptional batting prowess. He scored 94 runs in boundaries, featuring 22 fours and a six.

Jayasuriya's boundary bonanza: 2008 knock leaves its mark

Sanath Jayasuriya's 130 runs off 88 balls against Bangladesh in 2008, featuring an incredible 100 runs through fours (16) and sixes (6), is the most runs scored through boundaries in an innings in the Asia Cup.

Malinga's fifer record: A unique feat

Lasith Malinga's three five-wicket hauls set a unique record, showcasing his mastery over opposition batsmen in the Asia Cup.

Mendis' magical 2008: Bowling brilliance

Ajantha Mendis' exceptional performance in the 2008 edition, where he claimed 17 wickets with an average of 8.52, remains a standout display of bowling prowess.

Team efforts: India and Pakistan's strong partnerships

India and Pakistan share the spotlight in forging seven 200-plus partnerships in the Asia Cup, with Nasir Jamshed and Mohammed Hafeez's 224-run stand leading the pack.

Captaincy Triumphs: Dhoni, Ranatunga, and Misbah make their mark

MS Dhoni and Arjuna Ranatunga share the distinction of having notched up the most wins as captains in the Asia Cup, with 9 each, while Misbah-ul-Haq's impressive win percentage of 70% shines brightly.

As fans eagerly await the action-packed tournament, these remarkable records remind us of the legends and moments that have enriched the history of the Asia Cup over the years.