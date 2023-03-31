'Dulhon ki line lag jaayegi': What Nikhat Zareen told her mother after suffering injuries

Nikhat Zareen revealed that she faced discouragement from relatives about pursuing a career in boxing (Image: Screengrab from photo tweeted by @nikhat_zareen)

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen, who successfully defended her World Championship title at the recently-concluded World Championships in New Delhi, has had a tough journey to the top.

Speaking at News18's Rising India Summit 2023, the 26-year-old revealed stories from her childhood when she faced discouragement from relatives about her boxing ambitions and also faced questions about getting grooms for marriage in future.

"Yes, jab maine boxing start kiya tab kayi logo ne bola tha, bahar ke log toh bolte he hai, par rishtedaron ne bhi bola tha ki..mere papa ko bolte thay ki kyun apni beti ko boxing main daal rahe hai, pehle he mardon ka khel hai yeh, maar lag jaayega toh shaadi kaun karega, iski surat kharab ho jaati. Pehle he 4 betiya hai tumhari, behno ke liye bhi rishte aana bandh ho jaayegi. (Yes, when I first started boxing, many including relatives asked my father why they were encouraging me to pursue boxing. It is a man's sport, if the girl gets hurt, it could have an impact on her face. You already have four daughters, even they might find it hard to get grooms)," Zareen said at News18's Rising India Summit 2023 on Thursday.

"Ek din meri training ke baad my nose was bleeding and eyes became black. Main spiring session se direct ghar aa gayi aur uss haalat main meri mummy ne jab mujhe dekha woh rone lag gayi aur yahin bola ki beta maine boxing main issi liye nhi daala ki tera chehra kharab ho jaaye aur tere se shaadi kaun karega. Maine bola ki ammi aap tension kaiku le rahi agar naam hoga toh dulhon ki line lag jaayegi (One day after training my nose was bleeding and eyes became black. I returned home from the spiring session and my mother, seeing me in that state, said I did not put you into boxing so that your face would be impacted and you would find it difficult to get a groom. I said mother why do you worry, if I make a name for myself we would have grooms standing in a line)," she added.

Zareen defeated Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Tam 5-0 in a closely-contested final in New Delhi on Sunday.

