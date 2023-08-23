BookMyShow to sell tickets for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: BCCI

World Cup 2023 (Representative image)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on August 23 named BookMyShow as the ticketing platform for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

“In line with ensuring a seamless and comprehensive ticketing experience for fans, the sales process for this iconic tournament will be introduced in a series of carefully managed phases. The initial phase entails an exclusive 24-hour window designated exclusively for ICC's commercial partner, Mastercard,” BCCI said.

The ticket sale will go live from August 24 for Mastercard holders and August 25 for everyone else. The ticket prices will cater to all, ICC's Chris Tetley has said.

The schedule for the pre-sale of tickets for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is as follows:

August 24, 6 pm IST onwards: Mastercard pre-sale - All non-India event matches excluding warm-up games

August 29, 6 pm IST onwards: Mastercard pre-sale - All India matches excluding warm-up games

September 14, 6 pm IST onwards: Mastercard pre-sale – Semi-finals and final

The ticket sales for all other users have been segregated as per the phases below:

August 25, 8 pm IST onwards: All non-India warm-up matches and all non-India event matches

August 30, 8 pm IST onwards: India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum

August 31, 8 pm IST onwards: India matches at Chennai, Delhi, and Pune

September 1, 8 pm IST onwards: India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow, and Mumbai

September 2, 8 pm IST onwards: India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata

September 3, 8 pm IST onwards: India match at Ahmedabad

September 15, 8 pm IST onwards: Semi-finals and final

“With the tournament's commencement scheduled for September 29, the cricket extravaganza will extend through November 19, providing fans with a chance to witness their cricketing heroes in action from the stadium stands,” BCCI said.

The tournament will feature a total of 58 matches, including 10 warm-up fixtures hosted across 12 venues across the nation.

BCCI CEO (Interim) Hemang Amin said: “As we approach the highly anticipated ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, a pinnacle event in this year's international calendar, we are thrilled to unveil BookMyShow as the ticketing platform. The commencement of online ticket sales marks a pivotal moment in the lead-up to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. With unwavering confidence, we anticipate a seamless ticketing experience, aimed at offering fans unobstructed access to the thrilling on-field encounters.”

ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley said: "The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is set to captivate cricket enthusiasts worldwide, drawing in fans from all corners of the globe. We are delighted that tickets are going on sale and can be purchased through the official ticketing site. With prices that cater to everyone, we encourage fans to get their tickets and be a part of the biggest Cricket World Cup ever.”