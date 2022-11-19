Who will win the FIFA World Cup 2022?

Will it be Brazil's year again?
Opta has made them favourites for this year's World Cup with a 15.8% chance of lifting the trophy pic.twitter.com/IcOq90INaQ— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) November 16, 2022
The British sports analytics company Opta has echoed the sentiment but has used its AI tool to come up with a concrete prediction model. The tool, known as Stats Perform, has predicted that Brazil will likely win the World Cup for a record sixth time with a 17.52 per cent likelihood. Stats Perform also says the World Cup final will likely have a showdown between Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr, with both players likely to square off for the very last time on the international stage.
France and England are the other two semifinalists, who are likely to bow out at that stage with Spain and Germany just missing out.
This prediction, especially regarding the top five teams, mirrors the sentiments of the bookies that Moneycontrol has tracked.
The full list is as follows:
1) Brazil - 17.52%
2) Argentina - 13.63%
3) France - 11.12%
4) England - 8.95%
5) Spain - 8.88%
6) Germany - 8.24%
7) Netherlands - 6.46%
8) Portugal- 5.36%
9) Belgium - 4.83%
10) Denmark - 2.93%
11) Croatia - 1.80%
12) Uruguay - 1.74%
13) Switzerland - 1.08%
14) Serbia - 0.96%
15) Mexico - 0.87%
16) Senegal - 0.75%
17) USA - 0.74%
18) Poland - 0.69%
19) Ecuador - 0.51%
20) Wales - 0.44%
21) Canada - 0.40%
22) Morocco - 0.36%
23) Japan - 0.30%
24) Qatar - 0.26%
25) Ghana - 0.22%
26) South Korea - 0.22%
27) Cameroon - 0.20%
28) Tunisia - 0.16%
29) Iran - 0.15%
30) Australia - 0.12%
31) Saudi Arabia - 0.06%32) Costa Rica - 0.05%