Who will win the FIFA World Cup 2022?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is upon us as 32 teams in Qatar will battle for the best prize in international football. Fans and football experts alike have predicted the usual suspects to reach the semifinals and while opinions are divided, the likes of Argentina, Brazil, and France have all been tipped to win the World Cup.

The British sports analytics company Opta has echoed the sentiment but has used its AI tool to come up with a concrete prediction model. The tool, known as Stats Perform, has predicted that Brazil will likely win the World Cup for a record sixth time with a 17.52 per cent likelihood. Stats Perform also says the World Cup final will likely have a showdown between Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr, with both players likely to square off for the very last time on the international stage.

France and England are the other two semifinalists, who are likely to bow out at that stage with Spain and Germany just missing out.

This prediction, especially regarding the top five teams, mirrors the sentiments of the bookies that Moneycontrol has tracked.

The full list is as follows:

1) Brazil - 17.52%

2) Argentina - 13.63%

3) France - 11.12%

4) England - 8.95%

5) Spain - 8.88%

6) Germany - 8.24%

7) Netherlands - 6.46%

8) Portugal- 5.36%

9) Belgium - 4.83%

10) Denmark - 2.93%

11) Croatia - 1.80%

12) Uruguay - 1.74%

13) Switzerland - 1.08%

14) Serbia - 0.96%

15) Mexico - 0.87%

16) Senegal - 0.75%

17) USA - 0.74%

18) Poland - 0.69%

19) Ecuador - 0.51%

20) Wales - 0.44%

21) Canada - 0.40%

22) Morocco - 0.36%

23) Japan - 0.30%

24) Qatar - 0.26%

25) Ghana - 0.22%

26) South Korea - 0.22%

27) Cameroon - 0.20%

28) Tunisia - 0.16%

29) Iran - 0.15%

30) Australia - 0.12%

31) Saudi Arabia - 0.06%

32) Costa Rica - 0.05%