MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Tokyo Olympics: Haryana to give Rs 50 lakh each to women's hockey players from state

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar congratulated the Indian women's hockey team for its best-ever performance at the ongoing Olympics, where it finished fourth after losing 3-4 to Great Britain in the bronze medal play-off match in Tokyo on August 6.

Moneycontrol News
August 07, 2021 / 09:50 AM IST
Till now there was no provision in the state's sports policy to reward players finishing in the fourth position in various events, said Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. (File image)

Till now there was no provision in the state's sports policy to reward players finishing in the fourth position in various events, said Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. (File image)


The Haryana government will give Rs 50 lakh to the nine history-making Indian women's hockey team players from the state and the same amount to each sportsperson of the state who stood at the fourth position in any event at the Olympics, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said.

Till now there was no provision in the state's sports policy to reward players finishing in the fourth position in various events, the CM said on August 6 in Rohtak.

"Haryana government will award Rs 50 lakhs each to the nine members of the Olympic women's hockey team who are from Haryana," Khattar tweeted.

He congratulated the Indian women's team for its best-ever performance at the ongoing Olympics, where it finished fourth after losing 3-4 to Great Britain in the bronze medal play-off match in Tokyo on August 6.

The Indians played their hearts out and overcame a two-goal deficit to lead 3-2 at half time. But a desperate Great Britain gave their everything in the second half and scored two goals to snatch the match from India's hands.

Close

Related stories

Back in Haryana and Punjab, families of many players remained glued to their television sets to watch in anticipation of an Indian win.

At the end of the game, skipper Rani's father Rampal told the media at his Shahabad home in Kurukshetra that the Indian team played well and were unlucky to lose out on its maiden Olympic medal. He said the team's performance at the Olympics will have a positive impact on the game and will encourage youngsters to take up the sport.

Goalkeeper Savita Punia's father Mahender Punia said there was no need to feel dejected. "Match result may not be on their side, but they played really well," he said.

Neha Goyal's mother Savitri turned emotional while watching the game. Notably, most of the women hockey players come from humble backgrounds.

(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #2020 Tokyo Olympics #Haryana #India #Manohar Lal Khattar #Sports #Tokyo Olympics 2020
first published: Aug 7, 2021 09:50 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.