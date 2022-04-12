Tata IPL 2022: Marginal growth in ad volume; but count of brands, advertisers lower

IPL Auction 2022 Live updates | Day 2

While there has been marginal growth in average advertising volume per channel, the number of brands, advertisers and categories continue to be lower during the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Average ad volume per channel in the first 13 matches of IPL 15 increased by four percent as compared to IPL 2021, according to TAM Sports data.

However, the count of categories, advertisers, and brands in the first 13 matches of IPL 15 remain lower by 37 percent, 14 percent, and 20 percent, respectively versus IPL 14. A recent TAM Sports data showed that during the first five matches of Tata IPL 2022, the count of categories dropped by 29 percent, while the number of advertisers and brands declined by 13 percent and 15 percent respectively from the 14th season held last year.

In the first 13 matches, the number of brands dropped to 106 in IPL 15 from 133 in IPL 14. Similarly, the count of advertisers fell to 66 from 77 and brands dropped to 43 this year from 68 last year.

E-commerce category continues to be the most visible during IPL 2022 with the sector accounting for nearly 35 percent share of ad volumes in IPL 15. Unlike last year's IPL when smartphones, cars and soft drinks were among the top five categories, this year online gaming, online food delivery, online education and digital payment dominated the first 13 matches of Tata IPL 2022.

In addition, online gaming continues to increase its share in overall ad volumes which has increased from 17 percent in the first five matches to 18 percent during the 13 matches of IPL 2022. Sporta Technologies, which operates gaming platform Dream11 continues to be the top advertiser with seven percent share in ad volumes, up from four percent last year. Online gaming is followed by pan masala, e-commerce wallet at seven percent and six percent respectively.

Ad experts say that IPL is being preferred more by digital brands for advertising. Even when it comes to new brand entries in the top five list, companies like Spotify, TataNeu, Meesho find a mention.

Among new entries, there were 11 new categories and 71 new brands advertised in 13 matches of IPL 15 compared to the same number of matches in IPL 14. Among the 71 new brands, Kamla Pasand Silver Coated Elaichi topped the list followed by Spotify App.





