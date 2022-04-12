Watch: Sunil Gavaskar cheekily asks for Kohinoor diamond from English commentator during IPL

Sunil Gavaskar asked for the Kohinoor Diamond back during live IPL commentary from Alan Wilkins.

When English commentator Alan Wilkins sat down for an IPL match with former Indian cricket great Sunil Gavaskar, he had no idea the Kohinoor Diamond will be a part of the banter. While making an observation about the Queen’s necklace, a popular sight in Mumbai’s famed Marine Drive, Gavaskar unobtrusively said, “We are still awaiting the Kohinoor diamond,” before breaking out into peals of laughter.

Wilkins was amused too and said, “I knew that was coming”. The banter went on, with Gavaskar humorously suggesting if Wilkins could use his influence on the British government to get the Kohinoor back. The brief episode triggered a laugh riot on Twitter and the clip went viral.

“If you do have any influence, maybe you can persuade the British government to return the diamond,” Gavaskar said before turning his attention to the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants.



"We are still waiting for the Kohinoor diamond"

~Sunil Gavaskar, 2022 (To Alan Wilkins)pic.twitter.com/3jOFNn4yCX

— Gems of Commentary (@GemsOfComms) April 11, 2022

Twitter was quick to praise the former batsman for his straightforwardness.

“If Sunil Gavaskar can ask for Kohinoor diamond on air live, where millions of people watching him all around the world, it needs some guts he should be in politics, what is he doing in commentary?” one user tweeted.

“Only Sunil Gavaskar can ask an English commentator on national television to ask his government to return the Kohinoor they stole from India. Savage!! Made my evening,” said another.



Sunil Gavaskar ribbing Alan Wilkins about the British taking away the Kohinoor after Wilkins made a comment about Marine Drive being called the Queen’s Necklace is GOLD! #TATAIPL2022

— Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) April 10, 2022



Sunil Gavaskar just asked fellow commentator @alanwilkins22 to return the Kohinoor. “If you have any influence, maybe you can ask the Queen to return it.”

Gavaskar Sir ko Bharat Ratna when? — Siddharth's Echelon (@SiddharthKG7) April 10, 2022



Oh LORD!

Sunil Gavaskar just did it!!

He asked Alan Wilkins to wiggle around his influence all the way up to the royalty in order secure the Kohinoor back for India while commentating live on TV in front of the millions. Casually!

An Absolute Gem! #IPL2022 #LSGvsRR — Adam Rego (@mindfulprostate) April 10, 2022



A lot of people have demanded to get the Kohinoor back to India but I don't think anyone has asked it as cheekily as Sunil Gavaskar on Global Feed#RRvsLSG #IPL2022 #Kohinoor

— Anuj Trivedi (@anuj10trivedi) April 10, 2022

The Kohinoor diamond, taken away by the British almost 170 years ago, is now in London and is among several priceless possessions taken away by the Empire during the colonial rule.

Kohinoor, meaning ‘Mountain of Light’, is one of the largest cut diamonds in the world and is currently set in the crown of the Queen Mother.





