English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    Watch: Sunil Gavaskar cheekily asks for Kohinoor diamond from English commentator during IPL

    Sunil Gavaskar humorously suggested if Alan Wilkins could use his influence on the British government to get the Kohinoor Diamond back during the Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals IPL match.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 12, 2022 / 11:41 AM IST
    Sunil Gavaskar asked for the Kohinoor Diamond back during live IPL commentary from Alan Wilkins.

    Sunil Gavaskar asked for the Kohinoor Diamond back during live IPL commentary from Alan Wilkins.


    When English commentator Alan Wilkins sat down for an IPL match with former Indian cricket great Sunil Gavaskar, he had no idea the Kohinoor Diamond will be a part of the banter. While making an observation about the Queen’s necklace, a popular sight in Mumbai’s famed Marine Drive, Gavaskar unobtrusively said, “We are still awaiting the Kohinoor diamond,” before breaking out into peals of laughter.

    Wilkins was amused too and said, “I knew that was coming”. The banter went on, with Gavaskar humorously suggesting if Wilkins could use his influence on the British government to get the Kohinoor back. The brief episode triggered a laugh riot on Twitter and the clip went viral.

    “If you do have any influence, maybe you can persuade the British government to return the diamond,” Gavaskar said before turning his attention to the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants.

    Watch the priceless video here:

    Twitter was quick to praise the former batsman for his straightforwardness.

    Close

    Related stories

    “If Sunil Gavaskar can ask for Kohinoor diamond on air live, where millions of people watching him all around the world, it needs some guts he should be in politics, what is he doing in commentary?” one user tweeted.

    “Only Sunil Gavaskar can ask an English commentator on national television to ask his government to return the Kohinoor they stole from India. Savage!! Made my evening,” said another.

    See some reactions:



    The Kohinoor diamond, taken away by the British almost 170 years ago, is now in London and is among several priceless possessions taken away by the Empire during the colonial rule.

    Kohinoor, meaning ‘Mountain of Light’, is one of the largest cut diamonds in the world and is currently set in the crown of the Queen Mother.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #IPL #Kohinoor Diamond #Sunil Gavaskar
    first published: Apr 12, 2022 11:37 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.