MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

T20 World Cup- India vs Pakistan: Twitter floods with memes from celebrities, sports enthusiasts before final clash

As the spirits are high, Twitter is flooding with sports celebrities and sport enthusiasts who too are raising the pitch before the epic clash slated to start at 7:30 pm.

Moneycontrol News
October 24, 2021 / 05:24 PM IST

As the hour to the long-awaited encounter of the cricketing arena comes close, netizens are hopping on to Twitter and other social media platforms to express their excitement for the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match scheduled to be played today.

With spirits high, Twitter is being flooded with sports celebrities and sport enthusiasts who too are raising the pitch before the epic clash slated to start at 7:30 pm.

Take a look at a few tweets here:







Moneycontrol News
Tags: #India vs Pakistan #T20 World Cup #Twitte
first published: Oct 24, 2021 05:24 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.