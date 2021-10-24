T20 World Cup 2021 | India vs Pakistan: Old foes meet at usual place

The only time India and Pakistan play each other these days is during multi-nation tournaments like the World Cup. Five years since they last played each other in this format, Pakistan and India are set to lock horns in the biggest, at least most hyped, clash of the 2021 T20 World Cup. That the first-ever T20I between these teams, a tied affair that preceded the exciting bowl-out in Durban 14 years back, is still discussed is testimony to how much fans look forward to these arch-rivals clashing.

If you are a Pakistan fan, though, look away, for we are into the head-to-head records and it does not make for pretty viewing. Across eight T20Is, Pakistan have only once ever beaten India, way back in 2012. The ICC tournament jinx that India has on Pakistan has applied in this format too. All in all, there's a mountain to climb for Pakistan against one of the tournament favorites.

Team news & probable XI

India are likely to go in without Ishan Kishan despite his promising showing in the warm-up game against England. There's no room at the top in the line-up with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul all but confirmed to open the batting. While skipper Virat Kohli stayed away from giving hints into the team composition in the pre-match presser, he did give an indication that Hardik Pandya isn't ready to bowl yet at this stage, also stating that India had a few other options up their sleeve. It wouldn't be too surprising as such to see Kohli himself bowl like he did in the warm-up game against Australia.

India likely XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan went ahead and named their 12-man squad one day before the match, a strong sign that they know their best XI. They beat West Indies and lost a close game to South Africa in the warm-up matches, but arrive with a good blend of youth and experience after making four late changes to their T20 World Cup squad on the day of the deadline. From the 12 announced, Haider Ali seems the most likely to miss out, unless they opt to bench one of Mohammad Hafeez or Shoaib Malik to fit in the dynamic youngster who put in promising performances in the National T20 Cup.

Pakistan likely XI: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

The talk around the team

India are strong favourites to win the title with their players familiar with the conditions in the UAE after the IPL leg just prior to this. Overall, India's squad has excellent balance with most bases covered. Their batting group has some experience, and batters with modern day pyrotechnics. While India believe they can go all the way, Babar Azam dismisses the head-to-head record against India as the "past" and expressed that he strongly believes Pakistan can beat India.

Pakistan haven't had the greatest build up to the tournament, but they are, after all, the most unpredictable of teams. With a strong opening pair in Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan are backing themselves to score from the top and get par totals before unleashing their tantalising array of quicks. Pakistan, of course, are also very familiar with UAE and the conditions on offer here, having made this their de facto home in the last decade or so.

Players to watch out

Virat Kohli: Never one to shy away from a battle, Virat Kohli has found his best form against Pakistan more often than not. Going through a rough patch in his career now, all Kohli needs to turn up and become the beast he really is, is an engaging battle and Pakistan could just wake him up from his slumber.

: The highest run-scorer in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League and the second-highest run-scorer in T20Is this year after his teammate, Rizwan, Pakistan will need Babar Azam to bring his 'A game' to the table if Pakistan are to break their T20 World Cup jinx against India.