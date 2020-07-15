RIL 43rd AGM 2020: It's my dream to bring the Olympics to India, says Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani, chairperson and founder of Reliance Foundation, during her address at the RIL 43rd AGM 2020, said she wanted to bring the prestigious Olympics to India one day.

Nita Ambani, also a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), said "sports form the bedrock of any society, especially a young society like ours".

She said, "Children have a special place in my heart. When children learn and play, communities grow and countries prosper."

Click here to find out complete coverage of RIL's 43rd AGM 2020.

She added, "Through Education and Sports for All initiative, Reliance Foundation has reached out to over 21.5 million children. Right from grassroots level – we are working tirelessly to develop a holistic sporting ecosystem in the country. An ecosystem that will scout, nurture, train and develop future champions."

Nita Ambani further said, "It is my dream to see our athletes excel at the pinnacle of global sport — the Olympics. It is also my dream to bring the Olympics to India. I believe in our youth, and I have no doubt that if we encourage and empower them, they will make these dreams come true."

Follow all of our coverage on RIL's 43rd annual general meeting here.