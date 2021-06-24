Reliance AGM 2021 | ISL was first and biggest sporting event held in India during pandemic: Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani

Speaking at the 44th annual general meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries, Nita M Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, on June 24 said that Indian Super League (ISL) 7 was the biggest sporting event held in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ambani said at the RIL AGM 2021: “Our football league ISL became the first, the longest, and the biggest sporting event to be held entirely in India with complete safety protocols, during the pandemic. It took more than 1,600 people in 18 different bio-bubbles across 14 different locations in Goa, to pull off season seven very successfully.”

Pointing out how education and sports served as beacons of hope and inspiration during the worst health crisis that affected humanity in the past century, Nita Ambani said even though COVID relief was RIL’s top priority this year, “we ensured that we continued all our other developmental work as well”.

She added: “We remained committed to our vision for education and sport for all.”

The Reliance Foundation chairperson then went on to congratulate the Mumbai Indians on winning the fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2020 and wished the team success for the second leg of the game in 2021.

She said: “In 2020, our champions Mumbai Indians brought in a lot of joy and cheer to millions, by winning their fifth IPL trophy. I wish our team all the best for the upcoming second leg of the IPL 2021.”

While speaking at the 44th RIL AGM, Nita Ambani assured that Reliance is committed to uplift other sports also, such as athletics, archery, basketball, badminton, and weightlifting.

She said: “We have reached out to over 21.5 million children through our grassroots initiatives in various sports across India. We hope to develop a holistic ecosystem that identifies and trains our young champions of tomorrow!”

She added: “Speaking of champions, I would like to wish all our athletes of Team India the very best for the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games!”

(Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)