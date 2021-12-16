MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Pat Cummins out of 2nd Ashes test due to COVID-19 exposure

Less than three hours before the toss for the day-night test at Adelaide Oval on Thursday, Cricket Australia said in a statement that Cummins was dining in a restaurant Wednesday night and had not breached any biosecurity protocols. He isolated as soon as he became aware of the situation and has since had a COVID-19 test, which was negative.

PTI
December 16, 2021 / 09:37 AM IST
Pat Cummins | Team: Kolkata Knight Riders | Sold for: Rs 15.5 crore (Image: Reuters)

Pat Cummins | Team: Kolkata Knight Riders | Sold for: Rs 15.5 crore (Image: Reuters)


Australia captain Pat Cummins will not play in the second Ashes test against England after being deemed a close contact of a person who returned a positive Covid-19 test.

Less than three hours before the toss for the day-night test at Adelaide Oval on Thursday, Cricket Australia said in a statement that Cummins was dining in a restaurant Wednesday night and had not breached any biosecurity protocols. He isolated as soon as he became aware of the situation and has since had a COVID-19 test, which was negative.

Cricket Australia said South Australia (state) Health confirmed that Cummins was a close contact and will be required to isolate for seven days. It said Cummins should be available for the third test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground starting Dec. 26.

“Cummins is understandably very disappointed not to be able to captain Australia," the statement said.

Vice-captain Steve Smith will captain the team in Cummins’ absence. Michael Neser comes into the playing XI to replace Cummins and make his test debut, with Travis Head vice-captain.

Close

Related stories

It will be Smith's first appearance as captain since the Cape Town, South Africa ball-tampering scandal in 2018 which cost him the captaincy and a subsequent two-year leadership ban.

Cricket Australia said fellow Australia bowlers Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon were dining at the same restaurant as Cummins but at a separate table outdoors. SA Health said they casual contacts and they are free to play.

Cummins’ absence along with that of injured Josh Hazlewood is a big blow to Australia after Hazlewood, the world’s top-ranked test bowler, claimed a five-wicket haul in Australia's series-opening nine-wicket win at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Adelaide has had a rise in COVID-19 cases over the past week, with the 25 reported on Wednesday the most in a single day in more than 18 months.

PTI
Tags: #Australia #cricket #Pat Cummins #Sports #World News
first published: Dec 16, 2021 09:37 am

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.