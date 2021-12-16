Pat Cummins out of 2nd Ashes test due to COVID-19 exposure

Pat Cummins | Team: Kolkata Knight Riders | Sold for: Rs 15.5 crore (Image: Reuters)

Australia captain Pat Cummins will not play in the second Ashes test against England after being deemed a close contact of a person who returned a positive Covid-19 test.

Less than three hours before the toss for the day-night test at Adelaide Oval on Thursday, Cricket Australia said in a statement that Cummins was dining in a restaurant Wednesday night and had not breached any biosecurity protocols. He isolated as soon as he became aware of the situation and has since had a COVID-19 test, which was negative.

Cricket Australia said South Australia (state) Health confirmed that Cummins was a close contact and will be required to isolate for seven days. It said Cummins should be available for the third test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground starting Dec. 26.

“Cummins is understandably very disappointed not to be able to captain Australia," the statement said.