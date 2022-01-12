MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Novak Djokovic admits to false travel declaration to Australian authorities, blames agent

Tennis star Novak Djokovic also admitted to meeting a journalist for an interview on December 18, despite knowing that he had COVID-19.

Moneycontrol News
January 12, 2022 / 10:53 AM IST
Novak Djokovic claimed his agent ticked the incorrect box about his travel history.

Novak Djokovic claimed his agent ticked the incorrect box about his travel history. "This was a human error and certainly not deliberate,” the tennis player said.


Tennis star Novak Djokovic on Wednesday admitted to a mistake in his declaration of travel history to the Australia authorities, amid a controversy over his presence in the country.

Djokovic’s entry form to Australia said that he did not travel in the two weeks before landing in the country on January 6. However, some reports indicated that he had been in Serbia and then Spain before his trip to Australia.

The world number one tennis player blamed the mistake on his agent. In a statement on Instagram, Djokovic claimed his agent ticked the incorrect box about his travel history. "This was a human error and certainly not deliberate,” the tennis player said.

 

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

Djokovic added that in challenging times of the coronavirus pandemic, mistakes can occur. “Today my team has provided additional information to the Australian government to clarify the matter,” he added.

The tennis star also sought to dispel misinformation about making public appearances after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Djokovic said that he attended a basketball game in Belgrade on December 14. After the event, he came to know that several participants had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The tennis star said he took two tests – one rapid antigen and an approved PCR on December 16.

His rapid antigen test came back negative but PCR was awaited. On December 17, he attended a youth tennis event in Belgrade. Djokovic said his positive PCR results came only after the event.

But Djokovic admitted to meeting a journalist for an interview on December 18, despite knowing that he had COVID-19.

"I felt obliged to go ahead and conduct the L'Equipe interview as I didn't want to let the journalist down, but did ensure I socially distanced and wore a mask except when my photograph was being taken," the tennis star said. "On reflection, this was an error of judgement and I accept that I should have rescheduled this commitment."

The tennis star is at the centre of a controversy about not fulfilling Australia's vaccination criteria. He travelled to the country to participate in the Australian Open scheduled to take place later this month.

Djokovic had been taken to a hotel in Melbourne last week after being held at the city's airport as his visa to Australia was cancelled.

Australian authorities said Djokovic did not meet their COVID-19 vaccination requirements, and hence, could not enter the country for the Australian Open.

To enter Australia, foreigners must be fully-vaccinated. Limited exemptions are allowed.

The tennis star claimed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus in December and was eligible for a vaccination waiver. But the Australian authorities said he had failed to provide proper evidence to seek medical exemption.

The episode snowballed into an international controversy.

However, on Monday, a court in Australia provided relief to the tennis star, ending his detention and overturning the cancellation of his visa.

(With inputs from AFP)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Australia #Australian Open #Covid-19 #Melbourne #Novak Djokovi
first published: Jan 12, 2022 10:53 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.