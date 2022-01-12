Novak Djokovic admits to false travel declaration to Australian authorities, blames agent

Novak Djokovic claimed his agent ticked the incorrect box about his travel history. "This was a human error and certainly not deliberate,” the tennis player said.

Tennis star Novak Djokovic on Wednesday admitted to a mistake in his declaration of travel history to the Australia authorities, amid a controversy over his presence in the country.

Djokovic’s entry form to Australia said that he did not travel in the two weeks before landing in the country on January 6. However, some reports indicated that he had been in Serbia and then Spain before his trip to Australia.

The world number one tennis player blamed the mistake on his agent. In a statement on Instagram, Djokovic claimed his agent ticked the incorrect box about his travel history. "This was a human error and certainly not deliberate,” the tennis player said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Djokovic added that in challenging times of the coronavirus pandemic, mistakes can occur. “Today my team has provided additional information to the Australian government to clarify the matter,” he added.

The tennis star also sought to dispel misinformation about making public appearances after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Djokovic said that he attended a basketball game in Belgrade on December 14. After the event, he came to know that several participants had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The tennis star said he took two tests – one rapid antigen and an approved PCR on December 16.

His rapid antigen test came back negative but PCR was awaited. On December 17, he attended a youth tennis event in Belgrade. Djokovic said his positive PCR results came only after the event.

But Djokovic admitted to meeting a journalist for an interview on December 18, despite knowing that he had COVID-19.

"I felt obliged to go ahead and conduct the L'Equipe interview as I didn't want to let the journalist down, but did ensure I socially distanced and wore a mask except when my photograph was being taken," the tennis star said. "On reflection, this was an error of judgement and I accept that I should have rescheduled this commitment."

The tennis star is at the centre of a controversy about not fulfilling Australia's vaccination criteria. He travelled to the country to participate in the Australian Open scheduled to take place later this month.

Djokovic had been taken to a hotel in Melbourne last week after being held at the city's airport as his visa to Australia was cancelled.

Australian authorities said Djokovic did not meet their COVID-19 vaccination requirements, and hence, could not enter the country for the Australian Open.

To enter Australia, foreigners must be fully-vaccinated. Limited exemptions are allowed.

The tennis star claimed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus in December and was eligible for a vaccination waiver. But the Australian authorities said he had failed to provide proper evidence to seek medical exemption.

The episode snowballed into an international controversy.

However, on Monday, a court in Australia provided relief to the tennis star, ending his detention and overturning the cancellation of his visa.