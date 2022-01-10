MARKET NEWS

English
Novak Djokovic can stay in Australia, to be released from deportation in big court win

Australia: Novak Djokovic, a vocal opponent of vaccine mandates, was taken to a modest Melbourne hotel last week after being held at the city's airport, after his visa was cancelled due to problems with the exemption.

Moneycontrol News
January 10, 2022 / 01:09 PM IST
Novak Djokovic is hoping to win his 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open.

Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic on Monday won a huge victory in his bid to remain in Australia, with a court ordering his immediate release from immigration detention. Australian authorities had said he did not meet COVID-19 vaccination requirements, and hence, cannot enter the country for the Australian Open starting later this month.

Novac Djokovic is currently on his fourth day in immigration detention in Melbourne. The Serbian superstar, a vocal opponent of vaccine mandates hoping to win his 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open, was taken to a modest Melbourne hotel after being held at the city's airport overnight, after his visa was cancelled due to problems with the exemption.

Djokovic has consistently refused to disclose his vaccination status while publicly criticising mandatory vaccines.

On Monday, judge Anthony Kelly abruptly ended the legal wrangling, after the state dropped its decision to revoke the star's visa.

But a government lawyer warned that Australia may yet use ministerial powers to order Djokovic's removal from the country, which would result in him being banned for three years.

Under Australia's federal system, states and territories can issue exemptions from vaccination requirements to enter their jurisdictions. However, the federal government controls international borders and can challenge any exemptions granted by states.
Tags: #Australia #Australian Open #Melbourne #Novak Djokovic
first published: Jan 10, 2022 12:10 pm

