Mobile Premier League acquires Crevise Technologies for better gaming experience

Mobile Premier League (MPL), the mobile eSports platform, has acquired Pune based Crevise Technologies on May 8, which was within eight months of MPL starting operations.

Crevise Technologies, formed in 2016, is a start-up that provides end-to-end product engineering consultation. Its founders, Mukta Apahale and Atul Aphale, will now lead the 10-member technical team of MPL from Pune.

The deal consists of a combination of cash and equity, but both companies didn't share the financial details. MPL and Crevise Technologies have already collaborated in the past to improve performance and operational efficiency of MPL's gaming platform.

“eSports is becoming a mass market phenomenon in India and MPL is spearheading it. MPL and Crevise can deliver a better experience to our end customers by supporting the engineering side of MPL’s exponential growth and scale.” said Mukta, Founder and CEO of Crevise Technologies.

MPL had recently announced Series A investment of $35.5 million, led by Sequoia India, Times Internet, and GoVentures with participation from other investors including RTP Global, BeeNext, Base Ventures, and Venture Highway.

In an earlier interview with Moneycontrol, Sai Srinivas Kiran G, co-founder and CEO of MPL had said, “The whole point of using the $35 million is to make our product more robust.”

Speaking on the funding, Srinivas had also said that the platform is focusing on investing in infrastructure and building technology where it can get more multi-player games.

For 2019, Srinivas said that MPL would launch many more games across various formats and focus on how quickly MPL can double down on its growth.

MPL, which is the youngest mobile gaming platform in the country, is a single destination for users who come to compete in multiple skill based mobile gaming tournaments. It has garnered over 25 million users and claims to be India’s fastest growing eSports platform.