LSG vs SRH: Lucknow choke Hyderabad to win by 12 runs

The misery continues for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The search for the first win of the season goes on as the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) choked them in the final overs to seal the win by 12 runs. The win takes LSG to fifth on the points table with four points in 3 games, behind the Kings XI Punjab. For the Sunrisers, its two in two (losses!) as their struggle to find their mojo continues. They have now registered only 3 wins in the last 16 games.

SRH started well, restricting LSG to just 32/3. Washington Sundar was the pick of the bowlers, getting Quinton de Kock and the dangerous Ewin Lewis. LSG never looked like they would cross even 150 at one stage, but Umran Malik helped them break loose. KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda scored 20 runs in the 10th over to shift the momentum.

Hooda bludgeoned Malik again in the 14th over, scoring 16 runs, but fell shortly after his half-century to a cutter from Shepherd. LSG looked all set for a huge target, but it was foiled by Bhuvneshwar and Natarajan in the 18th and 19th overs to pull LSG back. Natarajan had KL Rahul trapped and Krunal Pandya bowled. Shepherd bowled the last over with LSG setting 170 as the target.

SRH started their chase cautiously before captain Kane Williamson fell in the 4th over to Avesh Khan, who also picked the wicket of Abhishek Sharma with SRH trailing at 40/2 in the 6th over. Tripathi and Markram then took the fight to LSG breaking loose with some quick fireworks taking them to 77/2 in nine overs. SRH were in a commanding position before Krunal Pandya foiled their plans, removing Markram and Tripathi in two overs to stem their momentum.

Nicholas Pooran picked up the baton from Tripathi and looked set to take SRH home for their first win of the season. But Avesh Khan's last over changed all that. He had Pooran out to a full-toss and also took Abdul Samad for a golden duck.