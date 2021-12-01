MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

IPL Retention 2022: This RCB member is sad at being skipped in retention, says he's 4th

IPL retention 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore on retained Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj.

Moneycontrol News
December 01, 2021 / 02:00 PM IST
IPL retention 2022: Mr Nags, played by Danish Sait, is the mascot of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday retained three players, including their former captain Virat Kohli, ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction as as franchises announced names of retained players. However, the announcement left one member of the franchise disappointed. And that is Mr Nags, the team’s in-house comedian and mascot.

In his classic humour, comedian Danish Sait, who was taken on the role of Mr Nags, tweeted in a mock serious tone that RCB has had not three, but four retentions, including Mr Nags.

“Extremely sad that cricket publications and journalists have spread misinformation regarding only 3 retentions at RCB, there are 4, Mr. Nags is retained. I hope the generalists will propagate the news and amplify this announcement. @RCBTweets,” Sait aka Mr Nags wrote.

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and Indian quick Mohammed Siraj are the other two players, apart from Virat Kohli, who have been retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“The only RCBian to hold the IPL trophy. Mr. Nags - Remember the name,” Said tweeted, sharing a photo of his Mr Nags version holding the trophy.

RCB are still searching for their maiden IPL title.

Kohli, who previously had the biggest IPL annual salary of $2.7m, has been retained for $2 million after a pay cut.

"Did not have any second thoughts. Amazing journey and continues for three more years," said Kohli.

"I believe the best is yet to come. Committed as ever as an RCBian. We hope we make you (fans) very proud. You will see a different version of me but I will be there with my heart and soul."

The 2022 edition will have two new teams from Ahmedabad and Lucknow, bringing the total to 10 for the lucrative T20 tournament that attracts global stars to India.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #cricket #Danish Sait #IPL #IPL Retention #RCB #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Virat Kohli
first published: Dec 1, 2021 01:52 pm

