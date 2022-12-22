IPL Auction 2023: Watch out for these uncapped players

Shubham Khajuria, Shivam Mavi and Narayan Jagadeesan are among the uncapped players who could trigger a bidding war

The IPL mini-auction is upon us with 87 slots left to be filled by the 10 teams. While these top five foreign players in demand are likely to steal the show, let us take a look at some of the uncapped players who could trigger bidding wars among the franchises on Friday.

Narayan Jagadeesan

The Tamil Nadu wicket keeping batsman has been in sensational form in the domestic season this year, especially in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he scored a record-breaking 277 against Arunachal Pradesh. He was released by CSK at the end of the 2022 season but the 27-year-old could be in contention for a return since this could be MS Dhoni's final season in the IPL.

He will find no shortage of suitors after his recent performances, where he scored a record five consecutive List A centuries in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The defending champion will be one of the interested parties as it would need to bolster its wicketkeeping options to give cover for Wriddhiman Saha.

His base price is Rs. 20 Lakh

Shubham Khajuria

The 27-year-old Jammu and Kashmir uncapped opening batsman has registered himself at a base price of Rs. 20 lakh and has had a great Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign. He scored four half-centuries and a century in J&K's brilliant run to the semifinals of the tournament and was the team's top scorer in the campaign.

His low base price makes him an attractive proposition for teams looking for an Indian backup opener.

His base price is Rs. 20 Lakh

Mukesh Kumar

The Bengal quick played in India A's campaigns against New Zealand and Bangladesh and was also called up for India's ODI squad when South Africa visited before the T20 World Cup. He did not play a game during the series and got to know of his selection after he was added to the team's official WhatsApp group.

The 29-year-old fast bowler has never played in the IPL before but has been in good form for Bengal in white-ball cricket. His notable performance came against Odisha in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament, when he picked 3 wickets to help skittle the opposition out for 86.

His base price is Rs. 20 Lakh

Shivam Mavi

The former KKR quick was released by the franchise after a poor campaign in the 2022 season, having picked only 5 wickets in the 6 matches he played at a dismal economy rate of 10.31.

However, the 24-year-old has bags of potential as he is an able new-ball bowler who can hit speeds of 140+ kmph regularly. The Uttar Pradesh quick will be in demand amongst franchises as he is equally adept with the new ball as well as in the death overs.

He has a base price of Rs. 40 Lakh.

Sanvir Singh

Punjab's Sanvir Singh is a seaming all-rounder who is very capable with the bat. His all-round abilities will be in demand as he is an excellent swing bowler who adds firepower in the lower middle order.

He has had an impressive 2022 domestic campaign, where he performed in both white ball competitions. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament, he scored 119 runs in just 3 outings at an incredible strike rate of 205.17.

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which is a 50-over competition, he excelled with both bat and ball as he scored 156 runs in 5 matches, including a brilliant 84 against Uttarakhand while also picking up 7 wickets.

When not playing domestic cricket, 26-year old Sanvir trains and plays league cricket in Chennai, which he credits for his growth as an allrounder.

His base price is Rs. 20 Lakh.