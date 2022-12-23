IPL 2023 auction: Talking points so far

IPL 2023 mini auction took place in Kochi.

The IPL auction got off to a bang as Harry Brook, the second player in Friday's auction, set off a bidding war between Rajasthan Royal, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad. He was eventually snapped up for Rs. 13.25 crore by SRH, its biggest ever signing.

However, that was just the beginning as Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, Cameron Green, and Nicholas Pooran all went for big bucks and occupied four spots in the list of top-5 most expensive buys of all time.