IPL auction 2023: 10 things about Harry Brook, most expensive player for Sunrisers Hyderabad
IPL 2023 Auction: England batter Harry Brook was bought for Rs. 13.25 crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad.
December 23, 2022 / 03:59 PM IST
Harry Brook, 23, comes from a family that is active in club cricket.
England cricketer Harry Brook was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping Rs. 13.25 crore during the IPL 2023 mini-auction in Kochi on Friday. The rising star in T20 cricket makes his debut with Hyderabad making its first buy with Brook.TATA IPL 2023 Mini Auction: Here are 10 things to know about Harry Brook:
- Brook, 23, is a member of England's T20 WC-winning side. He played a crucial role in the tense final with the bat (20 of 23) alongside Ben Stokes.
- His reputation has the next big thing is based on his explosive batting in the middle order. He showed that in the Pakistan Super League in early 2022 when he scored a brilliant ton for Lahore Qalandars, which came off just 48 balls; the second-fastest in the tournament.
- Brook was the man of the match in the England vs Pakistan Test series in Karachi and player of the series. He finished with 468 runs that included three hundreds -- the most in the series.
- In his first away Test tour, Brook impressed by smashing 3 centuries in England's 3-0 whitewash of Pakistan, ending the series with 468 runs in 5 innings at an impressive average of 93.60 and a brilliant strike rate of 93.41. His highest score was 153 (116), which he scored in the first match at Rawalpindi..
- Yorkshireman has been a mainstay during an already busy England tour programme but team management have decided against resting him ahead of a Test series in New Zealand in February.
- He top-scored for England in the 2018 U-19 World Cup, held in New Zealand, with 239 runs in 5 matches with a highest score of 102.
- Born in England's Keighley and raised in Wharfedale, he comes from a family that is active in club cricket.
- The right-handed batsman will slot in brilliantly in the middle order and provide much-needed oomph for teams in the latter stages of the innings.
- He went to Sedbergh School in North West England’s Cumbria on a sports scholarship.
- His school cricket coach former English cricketer Martin Speigh was his childhood idol. Speigh remembers him as a shy, quiet, very introverted boy, according to an interview with The Guardian.