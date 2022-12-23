IPL 2023 Auction LIVE Updates | Indian Premier League’s Mini Auction 2023 will start at 2.30 pm today in Kochi

IPL Auction 2023 LIVE Updates: The Indian Premier League’s Mini Auction 2023 is all set to take place on December 23 in Kochi. A total of 405 players will go under the hammer, of which 273 are Indians, and 132 are overseas players of which 4 players are from associate nations. The window for the 10 franchises to retain players for the TATA IPL 2023 season ended on November 15. Franchises retained 163 players whereas 85 players were released from their existing squads. Like

last time, Britain’s Hugh Edmeades will be carrying out the auction. He was appointed by the BCCI in 2018, replacing auctioneer Richard Madley. Since then, he has been a known face in the auction.

While the core strength of each of the teams had been finalised at the mega auction in February this year, some of the franchises have traded players while some others have released players including, those from overseas, in order to resurrect their teams in next year’s IPL. The IPL auction, held in February this year, was an intense two-day affair where 10 teams bid for 204 players, 67 overseas cricketers were bought and over Rs 550 crore was spent during the player auction. For the first time, as many as 11 players were sold for over Rs 10 crore and two players made headlines.

991 players signed up

A total of 991 cricketers including 714 Indians had registered for the IPL 2023 Players' Mini Auction to be held in Kochi on December 23. Among the 14 overseas countries, Australia with 57 players have the most in the auction pool, followed by South Africa (52). West Indies (33), England (31), New Zealand (27), Sri Lanka (23), Afghanistan (14) Ireland (8), Netherlands (7), Bangladesh (6), UAE (6), Zimbabwe (6), Namibia (5) and Scotland (2) are the other countries.

"If every franchise were to have a maximum of 25 players in their squad, 87 players are available to be bought in the auction (of which up to 30 players can be overseas players)," said the statement issued by BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

What's new?

The IPL has introduced an ‘Impact Player’ starting this edition. Many question if this move will impact the dependence on all-rounders relatively going down. Impact Player works like this: Teams have to submit a list of four substitutes at the toss and one of them can be brought in any time during the game to replace a starting XI player.

The demand for all-rounders — a batsman who can bowl or a bowler who can bat — has been a perennial one. With the introduction of an ‘Impact Player’ though, things might change. This novelty has become the upcoming auction’s most talked-about element.

When and where to watch on TV, livestream

The TATA IPL 2023 player auction is all set to be held on December 23 this year. The auction will start at 2.30 pm local time and viewers can live stream this year’s auction 2023 on the Jio Cinema App in India. Star Sports channels will also broadcast the auction on television. LIVE updates can also be followed on Moneycontrol.

IPL auction 2023 rules

· No franchise will be allowed to spend more money on a player than they have available.

· At least 75 per cent of each team’s entire budget must be spent.

· Franchisees won’t have access to the Right to Match (RTM) card option.

· Each squad should have a minimum of 18 players, and no side shall have more than 25 players.

· There can be a minimum of 17 and a maximum of 25 Indian players per franchise.

· There is no upper limit on the number of international players each team can have on their roster-the maximum being 8 players.