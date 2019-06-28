App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 04:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICC World Cup 2019: India-Pakistan match garners viewership of 229 million

Along with the India-Pakistan match, all India matches have also scored high viewership with 321 million viewers and 150 million impressions.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam

As expected, the India-Pakistan match played on June 16 grabbed eyeballs on expected lines with 229 million viewers tuning in, according to data released by Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC), India's TV viewership monitoring agency.

Along with the India-Pakistan match, all India matches have also scored high viewership with 321 million viewers and 150 million impressions.

What are impressions?

Close

Number of individuals in thousands of a target audience who viewed an event, averaged across minutes are referred to as impressions.

related news

According to the BARC data, 60 percent of all World Cup viewers tuned into watch the India-Pakistan match while 45 percent of viewership of all India World Cup matches is from the India-Pakistan match.

A comparison of the India-Pakistan match in other cricket tournaments shows that the World Cup 2019 match drew maximum viewership.

The India-Pakistan match played during the Asia Cup 2018 recorded 127 million viewership and ICC Champions Trophy Final in 2017 saw 268 million viewers.

In addition, the India-Pakistan match has occupied the first three positions in the most watched sports genre channels' list in the BARC television audience ratings for Week 25 (June 14-21).

So far, all the World Cup matches have got an overall viewership of 381 million viewers and 311 million impressions.

Thanks to the India-Pakistan match, Star Sports 1 Hindi has emerged as the top channel in the country with 3,30,58,000 impressions for the match alone, followed by Star Sports 2 and DD Sports. DD Sports, which holds the fourth position among the most-watched channels' list, gained from Star Sports' shared World Cup feed.

During week 25, Star Sports 1 Hindi gross impressions were up by over 50 percent, especially due to the popularity of the India-Pakistan match.

The BARC data also noted that Star Sports 1 Hindi’s gross 1,18,67,83,000 impressions are the best ratings during week 24 for any television channel in India.

With the weather being less unpredictable and less interruptions by rains, the viewership ratings are improving.

In the ratings for the next two weeks, there are two India matches to watch out for that are likely to boost the viewership further -- India vs West Indies (June 27) and India versus England (June 30) and India versus Sri Lanka (July 6).

First Published on Jun 28, 2019 04:25 pm

