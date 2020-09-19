Here's how to download Dream11 app and play Dream11 IPL Fantasy Cricket

With Indian Premier League 2020 kicking off, title sponsor of the mega cricketing event Dream11 has become the talk of the town. Dream11 is a fantasy gaming app for various sports, including cricket, football, hockey, kabaddi, and basketball.

How to download Dream11?

The app is available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. To download Dream11, all you need to do is search for the app on your respective app store and download it. Once you’ve downloaded the app, it will automatically be installed on your phone.

How to play Dream11?

After you have finished installing the app, Dream11 works like any fantasy sports game. You can select the sport of your choice, including football, cricket, basketball, etc. Once you’ve selected the sport, you need to create a team and compete in a league. You can also join private leagues or choose to go head-to-head against your friends.