Last Updated : Sep 19, 2020 08:26 PM IST

Here's how to download Dream11 app and play Dream11 IPL Fantasy Cricket

Dream11 is a fantasy gaming app for various sports, including cricket, football, hockey, kabaddi, and basketball.

Moneycontrol News

With Indian Premier League 2020 kicking off, title sponsor of the mega cricketing event Dream11 has become the talk of the town. Dream11 is a fantasy gaming app for various sports, including cricket, football, hockey, kabaddi, and basketball.

How to download Dream11?

The app is available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. To download Dream11, all you need to do is search for the app on your respective app store and download it. Once you’ve downloaded the app, it will automatically be installed on your phone.

How to play Dream11?

After you have finished installing the app, Dream11 works like any fantasy sports game. You can select the sport of your choice, including football, cricket, basketball, etc. Once you’ve selected the sport, you need to create a team and compete in a league. You can also join private leagues or choose to go head-to-head against your friends.

How to play Dream11 IPL Fantasy Cricket?

  • Startup Dream11 and select cricket.

  • The next step would be to select an upcoming IPL match.

  • The app will then ask you to create a team with the amount of credit allotted to you.

  • Once you have selected a balanced team, you will be asked to join a league.

  • A player can choose a league of his/her choice, which includes free or paid leagues.

  • You will have to pay a small fee if you decide to join a paid league.

  • Once you join the league, sit back and wait for the game.

  • You will receive points based on the performance of real-life players in your team.

  • It is worth noting that paid contest will require you to pay entry fees, although this will allow you to win money depending on the performance of your team.
