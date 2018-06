FIFA World Cup 2018: Groups, match schedule and timings for India

As the world’s best footballers take the stage for the 21st edition of the FIFA World Cup, here’s a list of all the match timings so that you can update your planners to fit in the football extravaganza.

Russia will be hosting the matches across 12 stadiums in 11 cities from June 14th to July 15th, 2018.

The Groups:

The ‘Group of Death’ is usually a term reserved for the group that boasts of three, or at times even four teams of high caliber who are tipped to make it to the next round.

With just two qualification positions available in each group, a ‘Group of Death’ ensures an early exit for some of football’s big names.

Match no. Match Date Day Time (IST) Group Stage Matches 1 Russia vs Saudi Arabia 14 June 2018 Thursday 8:30 PM 2 Egypt vs Uruguay 15 June 2018 Friday 5:30 PM 3 Morocco vs Iran 15 June 2018 Friday 8:30 PM 4 Portugal vs Spain 15 June 2018 Friday 11:30 PM 5 France vs Australia 16 June 2018 Saturday 3:30 PM 6 Argentina vs Iceland 16 June 2018 Saturday 6:30 PM 7 Peru vs Denmark 16 June 2018 Saturday 9:30 PM 8 Croatia vs Nigeria 17 June 2018 Sunday 12:30 AM 9 Costa Rica vs Serbia 17 June 2018 Sunday 5:30 PM 10 Germany vs Mexico 17 June 2018 Sunday 8:30 PM 11 Brazil vs Switzerland 17 June 2018 Sunday 11:30 PM 12 Sweden vs Korea Republic 18 June 2018 Monday 5:30 PM 13 Belgium vs Panama 18 June 2018 Monday 8:30 PM 14 Tunisia vs England 18 June 2018 Monday 11:30 PM 15 Colombia vs Japan 19 June 2018 Tuesday 5:30 PM 16 Poland vs Senegal 19 June 2018 Tuesday 8:30 PM 17 Russia vs Egypt 19 June 2018 Tuesday 11:30 PM 18 Portugal vs Morocco 20 June 2018 Wednesday 5:30 PM 19 Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia 20 June 2018 Wednesday 8:30 PM 20 Iran vs Spain 20 June 2018 Wednesday 11:30 PM 21 Denmark vs Australia 21 June 2018 Thursday 5:30 PM 22 France vs Peru 21 June 2018 Thursday 8:30 PM 23 Argentina vs Croatia 21 June 2018 Thursday 11:30 PM 24 Brazil vs Costa Rica 22 June 2018 Friday 5:30 PM 25 Nigeria vs Iceland 22 June 2018 Friday 8:30 PM 26 Serbia vs Switzerland 22 June 2018 Friday 11:30 PM 27 Belgium vs Tunisia 23 June 2018 Saturday 5:30 PM 28 Korea Republic vs Mexico 23 June 2018 Saturday 8:30 PM 29 Germany vs Sweden 23 June 2018 Saturday 11:30 PM 30 England vs Panama 24 June 2018 Sunday 5:30 PM 31 Japan vs Senegal 24 June 2018 Sunday 8:30 PM 32 Poland vs Colombia 24 June 2018 Sunday 11:30 PM 33 Uruguay vs Russia 25 June 2018 Monday 7:30 PM 34 Saudi Arabia vs Egypt 25 June 2018 Monday 7:30 PM 35 Iran vs Portugal 25 June 2018 Monday 11:30 PM 36 Spain vs Morocco 25 June 2018 Monday 11:30 PM 37 Denmark vs France 26 June 2018 Tuesday 7:30 PM 38 Australia vs Peru 26 June 2018 Tuesday 7:30 PM 39 Nigeria vs Argentina 26 June 2018 Tuesday 11:30 PM 40 Iceland vs Croatia 26 June 2018 Tuesday 11:30 PM 41 Mexico vs Korea Republic 27 June 2018 Wednesday 5:30 PM 42 South Republic vs Germany 27 June 2018 Wednesday 7:30 PM 43 Serbia vs Brazil 27 June 2018 Wednesday 11:30 PM 44 Switzerland vs Costa Rica 27 June 2018 Wednesday 11:30 PM 45 Japan vs Poland 28 June 2018 Thursday 7:30 PM 46 Senegal vs Colombia 28 June 2018 Thursday 7:30 PM 47 Panama vs Tunisia 28 June 2018 Thursday 10:30 PM 48 England vs Belgium 28 June 2018 Thursday 11:30 PM Round of 16 Matches 49 1C vs 2D 30 June 2018 Saturday 7:30 PM 50 1A vs 2B 30 June 2018 Saturday 11:30 PM 51 1B vs 2A 1 July 2018 Sunday 7:30 PM 52 1D vs 2C 1 July 2018 Sunday 11:30 PM 53 1E vs 2F 2 July 2018 Monday 7:30 PM 54 1G vs 2H 2 July 2018 Monday 11:30 PM 55 1F vs 2E 3 July 2018 Tuesday 7:30 PM 56 1H vs 2G 3 July 2018 Tuesday 11:30 PM Quarter finals 57 W49 vs W50 6 July 2018 Friday 7:30 PM 58 W53 vs W54 6 July 2018 Friday 11:30 PM 59 W55 vs W56 7 July 2018 Saturday 7:30 PM 60 W51 vs W52 7 July 2018 Saturday 11:30 PM Semi finals 61 W57 vs W58 10 July 2018 Tuesday 11:30 PM 62 W59 vs W60 11 July 2018 Wednesday 11:30 PM Third Place Match 63 L61 vs L62 14 July 2018 Saturday 7:30 PM Final Match 64 W61 vs W62 15 July 2018 Sunday 8:30 PM

Lucky for us, this year’s draw has not thrown up a ‘Group of Death’ unlike 2014 when Spain, Netherlands, Chile and Australia were pitted against each other in Group B and England, Italy, Uruguay and Costa Rica were grouped together in Group D.