Cristiano Ronaldo can live with girlfriend in Saudi Arabia despite strict laws. Here's how

Cristiano Ronaldo (C) alongside his partner Georgina Rodriguez (C-R) and their children during his Al Nassr unveiling.

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Saudi Arabia last week to a rousing welcome as he joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on a 2.5 year contract. He was accompanied by girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and their children.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Rodriguez will be able to live together in the Middle-Eastern country despite Saudi Arabia laws not allowing unmarried couples from living together, as local authorities will "turn a blind eye”, according to reports.

"Although the laws of the kingdom still prohibit cohabitation without a marriage contract, the authorities have recently started to turn a blind eye and no longer prosecute anyone," a lawyer told Spanish news agency EFE.

“Although these laws are used when there is a problem or a crime."

The Portuguese superstar, 37, signed the Al Nassr contract for an estimated 200 million euros till June 2025, not long after his acrimonious split with Manchester United.

When they arrived at Al Nassr's 25,000-capacity Mrsool Park stadium, Ronaldo wore the club’s yellow and blue kit. His girlfriend, wearing the traditional black abaya or all-covering robe worn by most Saudi women, followed at a distance along with Ronaldo’s children.

The star striker had met Georgina Rodriguez while she was working as a retail assistant at a Gucci store in Madrid. The two are yet to tie the knot, but Ronaldo wishes to take the vows with her someday.

In October 2021, Ronaldo announced in a social media post that the couple were expecting twins. However, in April 2022, they revealed that their newborn baby son had died. They confirmed the birth of a baby girl.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez also have a five-year old daughter together, while Ronaldo has three other children.