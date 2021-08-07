Tokyo Olympics 2020: Bajrang Punia wins bronze for India; beats Daulet Niyazbekov 8-0

Bajrang Punia won the bronze medal after defeating Daulet Niyazbekov of Kazakhstan in the men's freestyle 65kg category.

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia won the bronze medal after defeating Kazakhstan’s Daulet Niyazbekov 8-0 in men's 65kg wrestling on August 7.

Punia, fought for the bronze after his gold medal hopes were dashed brutally in the semi-finals, partially due to his yet to heal injured knee.



Delightful news from #Tokyo2020! Spectacularly fought @BajrangPunia. Congratulations to you for your accomplishment, which makes every Indian proud and happy.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted to congratulate the young wrestler who brought the country its sixth medal of Tokyo 2020.

With that, the Haryana chief minister announced that the state governmnet will give Rs 2.5 crores, a govt job, & a plot of land at 50% concession to wrestler Bajrang Punia for winning bronze medal. In addition, an indoor stadium will be constructed in his native village Khudan in Jhajjar, he announced.

The wrestler lost 5-12 against Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan in the men's freestyle 65kg category semi-finals at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on August 6.

Punia became the sixth Indian wrestler to finish on the Olympic podium after KD Jadhav, Sushil Kumar, Yogeshwar Dutt, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Kumar Dahiya.

Dahiya had earlier won silver in the men's 57 kg category in this Olympic.

The 27-year-old who made his Olympics debut this year is a freestyle wrestler from India competing in 65 kg weight category. He is the only Indian wrestler to win 3 medals at the World Wrestling Championships.