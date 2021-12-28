Ashes 2021: Wasim Jaffer trolls Michael Vaughan with old tweet on India after England lose to Australia

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer took a dig at England's Michael Vaughan. (Screengrab from video tweeted by @WasimJaffer14)

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer on Tuesday dug out an old a tweet of England’s Michael Vaughan to troll him after his country lost the Ashes series to Australia.

Australia won the third Test at Melbourne on Tuesday by an innings and 14 runs, bowling out England at 68.

After England’s loss, Jaffer took to Twitter to remind Vaughan what he had said after India were bowled out at 92 by New Zealand in a One-Day International (ODI) in 2019.

The former Indian cricketer posted a short video showing him opening Vaughan’s tweet on his phone and a screenshot of the post appearing on the screen.

“Can’t believe any team would get bowled out for under a 100 these days,” Vaughan had said in the tweet.

After viewers had had a glimpse of Vaughan’s tweet, Jaffer smiled at the camera and gave a thumbs-up

Jaffer, through his tweet, reminded Vaughan that this time, England were the ones to be defeated. “England 68 all out Michael Vaughan,” he wrote.

Vaughan responded to Jaffer’s tweet by saying “very good Wasim”.

Jaffer’s video trolling Vaughan got nearly 70,000 likes on Twitter. Users on the microblogging platform laughed at the exchange between the two former cricketers.

"Jaffer bhai ka jawaab nahi [Jaffer, you are incomparable]," a Twitter user named Saurabh Srivastava wrote.

Another user, Abhijeet Anand, said: "Jaffer, brother, you have made my heart happy."

A third Twitter user, VK, asked Vaughan if he had something to say after Jaffer's dig. "You wanna say something mate?" he asked the former England cricketer.