MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Markets League Dec'21 Edition - 4 Days Live HedgTrading Virtual Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Ashes 2021: Wasim Jaffer trolls Michael Vaughan with old tweet on India after England lose to Australia

Australia won the third Test at Melbourne on Tuesday by an innings and 14 runs, bowling out England at 68.

Moneycontrol News
December 28, 2021 / 04:49 PM IST
Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer took a dig at England's Michael Vaughan. (Screengrab from video tweeted by @WasimJaffer14)

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer took a dig at England's Michael Vaughan. (Screengrab from video tweeted by @WasimJaffer14)


Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer on Tuesday dug out an old a tweet of England’s Michael Vaughan to troll him after his country lost the Ashes series to Australia.

Australia won the third Test at Melbourne on Tuesday by an innings and 14 runs, bowling out England at 68.

After England’s loss, Jaffer took to Twitter to remind Vaughan what he had said after India were bowled out at 92 by New Zealand in a One-Day International (ODI) in 2019.

The former Indian cricketer posted a short video showing him opening Vaughan’s tweet on his phone and a screenshot of the post appearing on the screen.

Close

Related stories

“Can’t believe any team would get bowled out for under a 100 these days,” Vaughan had said in the tweet.

After viewers had had a glimpse of Vaughan’s tweet, Jaffer smiled at the camera and gave a thumbs-up

Jaffer, through his tweet, reminded Vaughan that this time, England were the ones to be defeated. “England 68 all out Michael Vaughan,” he wrote.

Vaughan responded to Jaffer’s tweet by saying “very good Wasim”.

Jaffer’s video trolling Vaughan got nearly 70,000 likes on Twitter. Users on the microblogging platform laughed at the exchange between the two former cricketers.

"Jaffer bhai ka jawaab nahi [Jaffer, you are incomparable]," a Twitter user named Saurabh Srivastava wrote.

Another user, Abhijeet Anand, said: "Jaffer, brother, you have made my heart happy."

A third Twitter user, VK, asked Vaughan if he had something to say after Jaffer's dig. "You wanna say something mate?" he asked the former England cricketer.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Ashes #cricket #Michael Vaughan #Wasim Jaffer
first published: Dec 28, 2021 04:43 pm

Must Listen

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.