Ahmedabad IPL team owner CVC Capital Partners: What is its sporting legacy?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will have two new teams from the next season of the Twenty20 matches, the Lucknow and Ahmedabad franchises, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Monday after concluding the auction.

While the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, which owned the now-defunct Pune franchise for two IPL seasons, bid Rs 7,090 crore for the Lucknow team, private equity firm CVC Capital Partners (Irelia Company Pte Ltd) bid Rs. 5,625 crore to set up a team in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi stadium in Motera. It is the world’s biggest cricket stadium.

CVC Capital Partners, headquartered in Luxembourg, has assets worth over $100 billion which it has used in recent years to invest in multiple sporting businesses and thus, change international sport. The company’s 34 managing partners have an average tenure of 15 years with it.

The firm, established in 1981, has already spent several billion dollars to take major stakes in international rugby union and top football properties such as Spain's La Liga championship.

Football

In August, La Liga sold 10 per cent of the Spanish game’s rights to CVC in a €2.7 billion deal, blowing up a huge controversy. The deal requires two-thirds support among Spain's 42 clubs in the top two divisions. But, football clubs Barcelona, Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao challenged the deal.

Volleyball

In February this year, CVC bought into the international volleyball federation and announced the launch of Volleyball World.

Basketball

In recent months, the company has been reportedly in talks to acquire a minority stake in the National Basketball Association (NBA) franchise, San Antonio Spurs. According to a Financial Times report, the capital venture is seeking to buy a stake of around 15 per cent from the Holt family, which founded industrial vehicles firm Caterpillar and currently controls the basktetball team’s parent company, Spurs Sports & Entertainment.

Tennis

CVC Capital Partner was also in talks about to merge the men's and women's international tennis tours and take a minority stake in it, reported Reuters.

Other Sports

CVC Capital Partners has previously invested in Formula 1, Moto GP, Rugby and Bruin Sports Capital. In 1998, it had Dorna Sports S.L., the commercial rights holder for MotoGP.

The company is also a controlling shareholder of the Automobile Association in the UK.