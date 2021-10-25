IPL new teams auction: Ahmedabad, Lucknow to be new franchises; CVC Capital Partners and RPSG Group win bids

The Indian Premier League trophy (Image courtesy: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Ahmedabad and Lucknow will be the two new franchises of the Indian Premier League (IPL), reports said on October 25.

Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners has won the bid for Ahmedabad, whereas, the Sanjiv Goenka-led RPSG Group has been declared the winner in its bid for Lucknow, at a price of Rs 7,000 crore.

Earlier in the day, the bids for the two new IPL teams’ auction were submitted and the verification process was initiated, in Dubai.

The bidding process for the two new IPL franchises began on October 25, with ten entities submitting bids to own a team in one of the six cities, namely, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Cuttack, Dharamsala, Guwahati, and Indore.

According to media reports, 22 firms had picked up tender documents worth Rs 10 lakh. However, as the base price for the two new IPL teams was pegged at Rs 2,000 crore, only a few serious bidders were eventually in the fray.

The BCCI had allowed a consortium of up to three companies/individuals to bid for a franchise. However, in the case of an individual or company, that particular entity’s annual turnover should be a minimum of Rs 3,000 crore and in the case of a consortium, each of the three entities should have an annual turnover of Rs 2,500 crore.

Among the bidders for the IPL franchises are the Adani Group, the Hindustan Media Ventures Pvt Ltd, and the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to earn around Rs 5,000- Rs 7,000 crore from the sale of these two new IPL franchises. This income will be in addition to the over Rs 450 crore it earns from its share of broadcasting and sponsorship revenues for the upcoming IPL season in 2022.