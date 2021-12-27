Sikh man in video suspected of Queen Elizabeth 'assassination' bid says wanted to avenge Jallianwala Bagh massacre

A 19-year-old tried to break into Britain’s Windsor Castle where Queen Elizabeth II was spending Christmas.

A video has emerged linked to the 19-year-old man arrested for trying to break into Britain’s Windsor Castle where Queen Elizabeth II was spending Christmas on Saturday. The person in the video identified himself as Jaswant Singh Chail, an Indian Sikh intent on "revenge" for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

British police said on Monday they were assessing the video purportedly made by the man who was arrested. In the video, obtained by The Sun tabloid, a masked figure in a dark hoodie holding a crossbow claims he will "attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family".

“I'm sorry. I'm sorry for what I've done and what I will do. I will attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family. This is revenge for those who have died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre,” he says in the pre-recorded video that was first shared on social media platform Snapchat.

"It is also revenge for those who have been killed, humiliated and discriminated on because of their race," the figure added in the video.

He also makes several references to Star Wars during the brief address, while also predicting his own "death is near".

The police said they are assessing the video.

British police arrested the 19-year-old on December 25, suspected to be the same person in the video, about 24 minutes after the clip was released on Snapchat. He is being held for mental health treatment, after officers recovered a crossbow during the brief security breach, according to London's Metropolitan police.

The arrested teenager is from Southampton in southern England. His father told MailOnline, the website of the Daily Mail newspaper: “Something's gone horribly wrong with our son and we are trying to figure out what.”

“We've not had a chance to speak to him but are trying to get him the help he needs. From our perspective, we are going through a difficult time. We are trying to resolve this issue and it's not easy.”

Queen Elizabeth II, 95, spent the Christmas holidays at Windsor Castle, west of London, having decided not to stay at Sandringham, the royal estate in eastern England where she traditionally spends the festive season with family. She spent Christmas with her eldest son and heir to the throne Prince Charles and his wife Camilla.