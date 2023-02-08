English
    Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal wonders what he would do 'if I had just 24 hrs to live'

    "It's surprising that nobody said they would spend the first half worrying about the second half," Anupam Mittal said after opening up a discussion on Twitter.

    Ankita Sengupta
    February 08, 2023 / 07:33 PM IST
    Anupam Mittal said the exercise was a good

    Anupam Mittal said the exercise was a good "thought experience".

    Shark Tank India judge and Shaadi.com CEO Anupam Mittal recently engaged with social media users on a rather philosophical topic. He said that he wonders what he would do if he had just a day to live.


    "Tough to imagine one’s own death, no? I sometimes wonder what I would do if I had just 24 hours to live but can’t seem to come up with anything… zilch. What would you do?" the "Shark" tweeted opening the discussion to his followers.

    The responses ranged from thoughtful to humourous ones.