Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal wonders what he would do 'if I had just 24 hrs to live'

Anupam Mittal said the exercise was a good "thought experience".

Shark Tank India judge and Shaadi.com CEO Anupam Mittal recently engaged with social media users on a rather philosophical topic. He said that he wonders what he would do if he had just a day to live.

"Tough to imagine one’s own death, no? I sometimes wonder what I would do if I had just 24 hours to live but can’t seem to come up with anything… zilch. What would you do?" the "Shark" tweeted opening the discussion to his followers.



Tough to imagine one’s own death, no? I sometimes wonder what I would do if I had just 24 hrs to life but can’t seem to come up with anything …. zilch. What would you do?

— Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) February 6, 2023

The responses ranged from thoughtful to humourous ones.

"I have a nonprofit which impacts 100,000 students across India. I will assure to transfer ownership of the cause to my team, and brief them so they take the vision forward. In the second half, I will spend it with my family so I can say goodbye in peace," wrote Abhishek Dubey (@AbhishekMuskaan).

Read More

"Folks usually forget about passing their finances to their family members. Must do that. Also, connect with spirituality or pray. And check on with family, friends, and acquittance. Din beet jayega ise mein (The day will pass in doing this)," commented Weakest LINK (@_WeakestLink).

Read more: Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal follows this investment model while judging pitches

Others took it on a lighter note.

Twitter user Pankaj Sampat (@pankajnsampat) wrote, "If I haven't done it in 65 years, I probably won't be able to do it in 24 hours. Practically speaking, I would sign a few blank cheques. And a bunch of blank A4 sheets. So that my heirs can do what they want to."

"I will write a suicide letter and mention my friend's name in it so that they will always remember me," commented Padmesh Singh (@padmeshsingh505).

In another tweet, Anupam Mittal said that he was surprised by the response he received.

"Kamaal ki baat hai… (It's surprising that) nobody said they would spend the first half worrying about the second half and most said they would spend time with loved ones. Yet we live a life contrary to what we would do in the last 24 hours .. what to do?" he tweeted. The Shark Tank India judge added that it was a good "thought experience" and that he would engage in some more of them on Twitter later.

Read more: Meet Shark Tank India judges as babies, courtesy AI artwork. See photos