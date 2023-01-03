Shark Tank India season 2: How to apply, online form for startup founders seeking funding

Shark Tank India 2: There are 6 "sharks: or judges on the show. (Image credit: @sharktankindia/Twitter)

Shark Tank India season 2 premiered on Sony Entertainment Television on January 2. The highly-anticipated second season of the startup reality television series provides a platform to budding entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to a panel of investors or "sharks".

The first season of the show garnered huge attention in India since its launch in December 2021, and became one of the most talked-about shows in the country.