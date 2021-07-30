MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over release of Black Widow on streaming platform

The release of Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow was delayed three times from an original May 2020 date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
July 30, 2021 / 08:37 AM IST
This image released by Marvel Studios shows Scarlett Johansson, left, and Rachel Weisz in a scene from

This image released by Marvel Studios shows Scarlett Johansson, left, and Rachel Weisz in a scene from "Black Widow." (Jay Maidment/Marvel Studios-Disney via AP)

Scarlett Johansson has filed a case against Disney for releasing the movie Black Widow simultaneously on its streaming platform and theatres. The Hollywood actor has alleged a breach of contract that cost the star millions of dollars.

The lawsuit filed at Los Angeles Superior Court states that Johansson was entitled to a percentage of box office receipts from the much-anticipated Marvel film. It also states that Johansson's contract guaranteed an exclusive theatrical release.

“In the months leading up to this lawsuit, Ms. Johansson gave Disney and Marvel every opportunity to right their wrong and make good on Marvel’s promise,” the lawsuit said.

Read | 'Black Widow' breaks pandemic record, earns $60 million from Disney+, $80 million from theatrical debut

“Disney intentionally induced Marvel’s breach of the Agreement, without justification, in order to prevent Ms. Johansson from realizing the full benefit of her bargain with Marvel," it added.

Close

Related stories

The release of the film was delayed three times from an original May 2020 date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was eventually released in July simultaneously in theatres and on Disney+.

"It's no secret that Disney is releasing films like Black Widow directly onto Disney+ to increase subscribers and thereby boost the company's stock price -- and that it's hiding behind Covid-19 as a pretext to do so," said Johansson's attorney John Berlinski in a statement to AFP.

Also read | ‘Black Widow’ gives a taste of how theaters and streaming can coexist

"This will surely not be the last case where Hollywood talent stands up to Disney and makes it clear that, whatever the company may pretend, it has a legal obligation to honor its contracts," he added.

Disney said the lawsuit has “no merit whatsoever”.

“The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Disney said in a statement.

"Disney has fully complied with Ms. Johansson’s contract and furthermore, the release of Black Widow on Disney+ with Premier Access has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20M she has received to date," it added.

'Black Widow' earned $80 million at the domestic box office during its debut, the biggest opening since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Following the film's opening weekend, Disney issued a press release claiming "Black Widow" had earned "over $60M" on Disney+ alone, where it was available to subscribers at an additional $30 cost.

(With inputs from agencies)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Disney #Entertainment #Scarlett Johansson #trending #world
first published: Jul 30, 2021 08:37 am

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.