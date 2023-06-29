English
    Rishi Sunak meets Indian entrepreneurs, celebrities at 10 Downing Street. Attendees are...

    Unacademy founder Gaurav Munjal shared snippets from the week-long event where several entrepreneurs interacted with Rishi Sunak.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 29, 2023 / 08:32 PM IST
    Rishi Sunak was photographed with several Indian entrepreneurs and notable personalities. (Image: @gauravmunjal/Twitter)

    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held a special reception in the garden of 10 Downing Street to celebrate the India Global Forum’s UK-India Week where he interacted with prominent business leaders, celebrities, and influential figures, marking the commencement of what he referred to as an "Indian summer" for the UK.

    Unacademy founder Gaurav Munjal shared snippets from the week-long event where several entrepreneurs met and spoke with the Conservatives leader.

    Some of the notable personalities present at the event were banker Sanjay Nayar, Accel’s Prashanth Prakash, Vedanta's Anil Agarwal, Dailyhunt’s Umang Bedi, Peak XV’s Shailendra Singh and Shweta Rajpal Kohli, Hero Fincorp’s Abhimanyu Munjal, ReNew’s Sumant Sinha, Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal and B Capital’s Karan Mohla.


    Boxing champion Mary Kom, musicians Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain, and actors Vivek Oberoi and Sonam Kapoor too were present at the event.


    The Prime Minister was accompanied by his wife, designer Akshata Murty, and his mother-in-law, philanthropist and author Sudha Murty, at the garden event.

    "Business. Innovation. Culture. And of course... cricket. The UK and India share so much. Tonight, in UK India Week, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
    welcomed business leaders to Downing Street, celebrating their work in bringing our nations even closer together," the UK PM's official Twitter handle wrote sharing photos.


    Addressing the gathering, Sunak declared, "We want to strike a truly ambitious trade deal that benefits both our nations, bringing tremendous opportunities to businesses and consumers, both in India and here at home."


    He asserted that substantial progress had been made on the 2030 roadmap and emphasized the need for a comprehensive trade deal that would mutually benefit India and the UK.


    Referring to the week-long event, he stated, "It's not just UK-India Week, but a whole Indian summer."

    The India Global Forum's (IGF) fifth annual UK-India Week, which spans until Friday, serves as a platform for ministers, business leaders, and policymakers to engage in constructive discussions on crucial sectors of focus within the bilateral relationship.

