Rajiv Bajaj says electric scooter launch will happen soon

Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj has reconfirmed the company's plan to launch an electric scooter in the Indian market. Speaking at the launch of a new brand campaign for Bajaj Auto, MD Rajiv Bajaj said: "Launch of the electric scooter will happen soon."

Though there he didn't divulge details of the scooter, this announcement further reiterates Bajaj Auto's interest in the electric scooter bandwagon.

Moneycontrol first reported the development last July. "Urban electric mobility is an area which is risky because not many companies have ventured there so far, but it is even riskier not to be there. There I can confirm that in addition to the electric work we do on three-wheeler and four-wheeler we are working very strongly on electric two-wheelers. It could be an electric motorcycle as we are a motorcycle company. It could be an electric scooter," said Bajaj.

In fact, the company had in the past said that it wants to launch Tesla-like electric scooters.

Known popularly as one of the leading two-wheeler manufacturers in India, Bajaj Auto has under its belt a wide array of motorcycles, ranging from KTM’s RC390s to Bajaj’s inhouse line of motorcycles, the Pulsar series. But with the possibility of electric scooters in the future, Bajaj Auto has set its sights on the immense potential that electric vehicles hold in the future.