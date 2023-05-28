Rahul Gandhi’s barb at inauguration of new Parliament building: ‘treating it like coronation’

The new parliament building in the national capital was inaugurated by PM Modi

The prime minister is treating the inauguration of the new Parliament building like a coronation, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said in his latest jibe at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

“Parliament is the voice of the people! The Prime Minister is treating the inauguration of the Parliament House like a coronation,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi hours after PM Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building in the national capital of Delhi.



संसद लोगों की आवाज़ है! प्रधानमंत्री संसद भवन के उद्घाटन को राज्याभिषेक समझ रहे हैं।

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 28, 2023

At least 19 major opposition parties, including the Congress, boycotted the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a rare show of unity. Opposition parties criticized the event saying the prime minister had sidelined President Droupadi Murmu, who has only ceremonial powers but is the head of state and highest constitutional authority.

Gandhi had earlier said that Parliament's construction is not reliant on the “bricks of ego,” but rather on upholding constitutional values. He said that the absence of President Droupadi Murmu's participation in the inauguration was an “insult” to the country’s highest constitutional post.

“To open a new Parliament building without the Opposition makes it an incomplete event. It means there is no democracy in the country,” said NCP MP Supriya Sule in Pune.

#WATCH | To open a new Parliament building without the Opposition makes it an incomplete event. It means there is no democracy in the country: NCP MP Supriya Sule, in Pune pic.twitter.com/K9gedWLtPq

— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023



Meanwhile, Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar applauded the construction of a new Parliament and lent their voice to videos introducing the building.



What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one People @narendramodi ji.

A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind!… pic.twitter.com/FjXFZwYk2T

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 27, 2023

“Proud to see this glorious new building of the Parliament. May this forever be an iconic symbol of India’s growth story,” wrote Akshay Kumar.



Proud to see this glorious new building of the Parliament. May this forever be an iconic symbol of India’s growth story. #MyParliamentMyPride pic.twitter.com/vcXfkBL1Qs

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 27, 2023



Actor Anupam Kher congratulated all Indians on the completion of the new Parliament building

“May Indian democracy shine like new parliament for years and years,” wrote Paytm chief Vijay Shekhar Sharma while sharing a video of the new building.



नये भारत का नया संसद।

देश की आन वान

और हम सब की शान

मेरे भारत का स्वाभिमान !

May Indian democracy shine like new parliament for years and years. #MyParliamentMyPride pic.twitter.com/x3GrOcnEYR

— Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) May 27, 2023



Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw called it a feat of “Impressive architecture & technology features that eclipses our colonial past.”



Impressive architecture & technology features that eclipses our colonial past. The envy of parliamentarians across the world! #MyParliamentMyPride https://t.co/tF3LGk022K

— Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) May 26, 2023

The new Parliament building is a four-storey structure that has been completed at an estimated cost of Rs 970 crore. It comes with separate chambers to seat the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, a Constitutional Hall, a library, cafeteria, a lounge for parliamentarians and a courtyard, among other things.

(With inputs from Associated Press)