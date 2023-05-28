PM Modi responds to Shah Rukh Khan’s video on new Parliament building

The new parliament building in the national capital was inaugurated by PM Modi

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan provided the voice-over for an official video presenting the new Parliament building that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

The new Parliament building in the national capital is a four-storey structure that has been completed at an estimated cost of Rs 970 crore. It comes with separate chambers to seat the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, a Constitutional Hall, a library, cafeteria, a lounge for parliamentarians and a courtyard, among other things.

Get all updates on the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Moneycontrol's live blog

Shah Rukh Khan shared a video introducing the building as the “new abode of democracy.”

“My sincerest prayers that the soul of democracy remains robust in its new home, and continues to foster liberty, fraternity and equality,” he says in the video, which also features a background score from the superstar’s film Swades.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to the video which has been viewed over 5 million times on the microblogging platform Twitter.

“Beautifully expressed!” wrote PM Modi. “The new Parliament building is a symbol of democratic strength and progress. It blends tradition with modernity.”



Beautifully expressed! The new Parliament building is a symbol of democratic strength and progress. It blends tradition with modernity. #MyParliamentMyPride https://t.co/Z1K1nyjA1X

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2023



The new Parliament building was inaugurated by PM Modi in a grand ceremony on May 28. Dressed in a traditional attire, PM Modi walked into the parliament premises from its Gate No. 1 and was welcomed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Amid Vedic chants by priests from Karnataka's Shringeri Math, the prime minister performed "Ganapati Homam" to invoke Gods to bless the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

The historic Sengol was installed in the new parliament while workers who helped in the building’s construction were also felicitated by the prime minister.