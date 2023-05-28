Live New Parliament Building Inauguration: Security tightened in Delhi; Khap panchayat leaders, farmers to join protesting wrestlers' march

All entry exit gates of Central Secretariat & Udyog Bhawan stations have been closed for passenger movement. Interchange facilities are available at Central Secretariat, Delhi Metro informed.
Security has been beefed up in the national capital, ahead of protesting wrestlers’ march towards the new Parliament House. On Saturday protesting wrestlers said that they have decided to hold a women’s Maha Panchayat in front of the new Parliament building on Sunday.
Following this, Delhi Police have put up barricades near ITO road, the Tikri border and the Singhu border area as Khap Panchayat leaders and farmers are also likely to join the protesting wrestlers’ march.
Khap panchayat leaders, and farmers to join the protesting wrestlers' march to the new parliament house in Delhi today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the new Parliament building, which is built adjacent to the old complex in New Delhi. Take a look
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching a Rs 75 denomination coin to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building. Take a glimpse at past coins.
PM Modi along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Cabinet ministers attends a 'Sarv-dharma' prayer ceremony being held at the new Parliament building.
It's a historic day when the PM will dedicate to the nation a new and modern Parliament building. I express my gratitude to PM for fulfilling the wishes of all Indians. We should be proud of this moment: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal
Today is a very important day for India as the new Parliament building will be inaugurated today. The 'Sengol' will be installed near the Speaker's chair. The PM honoured all the Adheenams yesterday: 18th pontiff of Vellakuruchi Adheenam from Tamil Nadu, in Delhi.
PM Modi unveils the plaque to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building. The Prime Minister also felicitates the workers who helped in the building and development of the new Parliament House.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi places 'Sengol' in Lok Sabha chamber in the presence of Speaker Om Birla.
PM Modi bows as a mark of respect before the 'Sengol' during the ceremony to mark the beginning of the inauguration of the new Parliament building.
- Security heightened at Jantar Mantar ahead of protesting wrestlers' march towards the new Parliament House. They have decided to hold a women's Maha Panchayat in front of the new Parliament.
- "We respect our athletes but we will not let there be any disturbance in the inauguration (of new Parliament building)," says Dependra Pathak, Special CP, Law & Order, Delhi Police.
- Vehicles being checked in Jhajjar, Haryana ahead of the 'Mahila Samman Mahapanchayat' called by protesting wrestlers in Delhi.
"What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one People
@narendramodi ji. A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind! #MyParliamentMyPride," tweets actor Shah Rukh Khan.