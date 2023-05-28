English
    May 28, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST

    Live New Parliament Building Inauguration: Security tightened in Delhi; Khap panchayat leaders, farmers to join protesting wrestlers' march

    New Parliament Building Inauguration Live: Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Saturday said that he is ready to face a narco test and urged the protesting wrestlers not to hold any kind of agitation near the new Parliament building.

    Security has been beefed up in the national capital, ahead of protesting wrestlers’ march towards the new Parliament House. On Saturday protesting wrestlers said that they have decided to hold a women’s Maha Panchayat in front of the new Parliament building on Sunday.

    Following this, Delhi Police have put up barricades near ITO road, the Tikri border and the Singhu border area as Khap Panchayat leaders and farmers are also likely to join the protesting wrestlers’ march.

      New Parliament Building
    • May 28, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST

      Live New Parliament Building Inauguration: Delhi Metro update as India gets new Parliament building 

      All entry exit gates of Central Secretariat & Udyog Bhawan stations have been closed for passenger movement. Interchange facilities are available at Central Secretariat, Delhi Metro informed.

    • May 28, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST

      New Parliament Building Inauguration Live Updates: Security tightened near Ghazipur border area

      Khap panchayat leaders, and farmers to join the protesting wrestlers' march to the new parliament house in Delhi today.

    • May 28, 2023 / 08:58 AM IST

      New Parliament Building Inauguration Live India's Parliament gets a new address, take a look

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the new Parliament building, which is built adjacent to the old complex in New Delhi. Take a look

    • May 28, 2023 / 08:28 AM IST

      New Parliament Building Live Updates: Government to issue new Rs 75 coin to mark new Parliament inauguration

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching a Rs 75 denomination coin to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building. Take a glimpse at past coins.

    • May 28, 2023 / 08:13 AM IST

      New Parliament Building Live Updates: 'Sarv-dharma' prayer ceremony commences 

      PM Modi along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Cabinet ministers attends a 'Sarv-dharma' prayer ceremony being held at the new Parliament building.

    • May 28, 2023 / 08:10 AM IST

      New Parliament Building Live Updates: I express my gratitude to PM for fulfilling the wishes of all Indians, says Sarbananda Sonowal

      It's a historic day when the PM will dedicate to the nation a new and modern Parliament building. I express my gratitude to PM for fulfilling the wishes of all Indians. We should be proud of this moment: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

    • May 28, 2023 / 08:09 AM IST

      New Parliament Building Live Updates: Today is a very important day for India, says the 18th pontiff of Vellakuruchi Adheenam 

      Today is a very important day for India as the new Parliament building will be inaugurated today. The 'Sengol' will be installed near the Speaker's chair. The PM honoured all the Adheenams yesterday: 18th pontiff of Vellakuruchi Adheenam from Tamil Nadu, in Delhi.

    • May 28, 2023 / 08:07 AM IST

      New Parliament Building Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi felicitates the workers who helped in the building and development of the new Parliament House

      PM Modi unveils the plaque to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building. The Prime Minister also felicitates the workers who helped in the building and development of the new Parliament House.

    • May 28, 2023 / 07:57 AM IST

      New Parliament Building Live Updates: PM Modi installs the historic 'Sengol' near the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair in the new Parliament building

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi places 'Sengol' in Lok Sabha chamber in the presence of Speaker Om Birla.

    • May 28, 2023 / 07:51 AM IST

      New Parliament Building Live Updates: PM Modi handed over the historic 'Sengol' by Adheenams before its installed in the new Parliament building

      PM Modi bows as a mark of respect before the 'Sengol' during the ceremony to mark the beginning of the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

    • May 28, 2023 / 07:49 AM IST

      New Parliament Building Live Updates: Security heightened at Jantar Mantar in Delhi ahead of the 'Mahila Samman Mahapanchayat' called by protesting wrestlers today

      - Security heightened at Jantar Mantar ahead of protesting wrestlers' march towards the new Parliament House. They have decided to hold a women's Maha Panchayat in front of the new Parliament.

      - "We respect our athletes but we will not let there be any disturbance in the inauguration (of new Parliament building)," says Dependra Pathak, Special CP, Law & Order, Delhi Police.

      - Vehicles being checked in Jhajjar, Haryana ahead of the 'Mahila Samman Mahapanchayat' called by protesting wrestlers in Delhi.

    • May 28, 2023 / 07:48 AM IST

      New Parliament Building Live Updates: What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, tweets Shah Rukh Khan

      "What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one People
      @narendramodi ji. A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind! #MyParliamentMyPride," tweets actor Shah Rukh Khan.

