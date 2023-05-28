Live New Parliament Building Inauguration: Security tightened in Delhi; Khap panchayat leaders, farmers to join protesting wrestlers' march

May 28, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST

Security has been beefed up in the national capital, ahead of protesting wrestlers’ march towards the new Parliament House. On Saturday protesting wrestlers said that they have decided to hold a women’s Maha Panchayat in front of the new Parliament building on Sunday.

Following this, Delhi Police have put up barricades near ITO road, the Tikri border and the Singhu border area as Khap Panchayat leaders and farmers are also likely to join the protesting wrestlers’ march.