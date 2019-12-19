App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Dec 19, 2019 03:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rahul Gandhi absent from anti-CAA protests, Congress clarifies

Meanwhile, even as his date of arrival in India remains unknown, Rahul posted another tweet, this time about the Korea meet and not the furor in the country.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Former Congress party president Rahul Gandhi’s trip to South Korea amid protests raging all across the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, has been much criticised. Gandhi was missing in action even as the country is burning over the ruling party’s citizenship law.

However, other Congress leaders have already come forward to defend Rahul and claimed that this trip had been planned months ago, which left no room for the Gandhi scion to rescind.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, a senior Congress leader in knowledge of the Korea trip has informed that the delegation from India was specially invited by a non-profit organisation named the Korean Foundation.

Close

The organisation works on public policies that would make South Korea’s diplomatic ties with other nations stronger. It is affiliated to the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

related news

The party senior also said that, apart from discussing how to enhance Indo-Korean ties, the delegation spoke about how the Congress-ruled states could draw inspiration from infrastructural and technological projects in Korea for their own development.

The delegation - including Sam Pitroda, the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, and Nikhil Alva, who is Rahul Gandhi’s communications strategist – reportedly left for Korea on December 15, just a few hours before the police excess was reported from Jamia Milia University.

However, before leaving for this trip, Rahul posted a tweet in support of the protests against the CAB and NRC. He wrote, “I stand in solidarity with those protesting peacefully against the CAB and NRC.”

Meanwhile, even as his date of arrival in India remains unknown, Rahul posted another tweet, this time about the Korea meet and not the furor in the country.


Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 19, 2019 03:47 pm

tags #Citizenship Amendment bill #Congress leader Rahul Gandhi #Congress party

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.