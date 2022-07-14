He bought his first car at 85, thanks to his startup’s ‘overnight success’ | Watch

Radha Krishan Choudhary launched his start-up at the age of 85 (Screengrab from video shared on Instagram by @avimeeherbal)

An 85-year-old entrepreneur from Gujarat has revealed how he bought his first car in his twilight years, thanks to the “overnight success” of his post-retirement start-up. His video has gone massively viral online, clocking more than 18.5 million views on Instagram.

Radha Krishan Choudhary started Avimee Herbal, an Ayurvedic hair care brand, with his wife Shakuntala Choudhary in June 2021.

The elderly couple had started living with their daughter after Choudhary’s retirement as a businessman. But instead of putting his feet up and resting after more than 50 years of hard work, Choudhary joined the emerging group of post-retirement entrepreneurs when he launched his own start-up. He was inspired to start the hair care brand after his daughter complained of severe hair fall.

Choudhary, better known as Nanaji, researched the causes of hair fall and came up with a proprietary blend to develop his own hair oil with over 50 herbs.

“My daughter, who is now business partner, was suffering from severe hair loss and asked me to find a cure. After studying on the subject for almost a year, I made a concoction of herbal oils that helped my daughter reduce hair fall and improve the texture of her hair,” the 85-year-old explained in one viral video on Avimee Herbal’s Instagram channel.

In another clip, he described how his company became an overnight success, allowing him to purchase his dream car at the age of 85.

“We established Avimee Herbal and made it to the hearts of people around the world in less than 6 months,” said Choudhary. “So what did it take to become an overnight success?” he asked his viewers before listing out the four things that helped him in his entrepreneurial journey.

The first, according to Choudhary, is “vision and mission”. “We had a clearly defined mission to help people regrow their hair through use of Ayurveda,” he said.

“Belief” came next as the 85-year-old wrote: “When the going was getting tough and people were publicly calling us a ‘scam’, what kept us going? BELIEF. We knew what we were doing is right and that kept us motivated.”