'Poetic' SpiceJet pilot's Bangkok flight announcement is viral for paan, lies and wives. Watch

Captain Mohit Teotia sat in the cockpit, preparing for his flight to Bangkok. He knew he had to keep the passengers happy and entertained, just like he had done in his previous flights. He couldn't wait to see the smiles on their faces when he made his in-flight announcement.

As the SpiceJet plane took off, Captain Teotia pBankut on his microphone and began his announcement, Hindi-poetry style.

The passengers looked up at him, curious to know what he had in store for them. Captain Teotia said in Hindi, "Now, I know some of you may be craving paan or gutkha, but I have to tell you, the windows don't open, and we don't have a 'pik-daan’.”

Captain Teotia was just getting started. He continued with a smile as passengers and a staff behind him chuckled. "Now, I have to warn you, if you've lied to your wives about travelling to Bangkok, you're in for a rude shock when you get back home. So, don't blame me if you get an earful from your better half."

The passengers chuckled, and some even gave him a round of applause.

Captain Teotia has earlier too entertained his passengers with witty jokes and humorous anecdotes, leaving them in splits.

Captain Teotia was happy to see that his announcement had brought smiles to the faces of his passengers once again. "I am happy when my passengers are happy," he wrote sharing the video on Instagram where his handle is “poetic pilot” – much true to his flight-announcement style.

The in-video text said, “Have you ever lied to travel?” in Hindi.

Teotia regularly shares videos of his poetic flight announcements on Instagram and has almost 5 lakh followers.