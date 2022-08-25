English
    Watch: IndiGo pilot’s announcement in Punjabi-English – delivered with dash of humour

    An IndiGo captain delighted passengers by making the in-flight announcement in a mix of Punjabi and English.

    Sanya Jain
    August 25, 2022 / 02:36 PM IST
    Screengrabs from video tweeted by @danvir_chauhan

    Screengrabs from video tweeted by @danvir_chauhan


    An IndiGo pilot recently amused his passengers with an in-flight announcement peppered with jokes and delivered in a charming mix of Punjabi and English.

    The captain of an IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Chandigarh delighted his passengers by stepping out of the cockpit to address them in a mix of Punjabi and English. Footage shared online by Twitter user Danvir Singh shows him explaining the flight route to the passengers flying with him.

    People sitting on the right, he said in English, would be able to see Hyderabad during their journey. He then switched to Punjabi, explaining that people on his left would see Jaipur and those to his right would see Bhopal while flying.

    As for the people sitting in the aisle seats? “Nothing much we can do. Turn left and right, look at each other right?” said the captain, drawing laughter from his listeners. “Lesson learnt – take a window seat,” he added to amused chuckles.


    The captain went on to acknowledge all the defence personnel, uniforms, paramilitary and veterans on the IndiGo flight.

    He also requested passengers to stay in their seats after landing until the plane doors open. “Twada jo samaan paya hai o te tussi le ke jaana hai, assi naal le ken ahi jaana, theek hai ji? I assure you that (I assure you we won’t take your luggage in the overhead cabin with us),” he quipped in conclusion.

    The video has racked up thousands of views on Twitter since being posted Wednesday.

    Twitter was full of praise for the captain, with many saying they would love to be on his flight and others sharing their experience of flying with him:




    first published: Aug 25, 2022 01:56 pm
