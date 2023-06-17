Man flaunts "NModi" car number plate ahead of PM's US visit. Watch

The man with the "NModi" number plate on his car. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by twitter.com/@ANI).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the United States on a four-day trip from June 21-24. Ahead of his visit, a man decided to print "NModi" on his car number plate.

The man, who was identified as Raghavendra and is based out of Maryland, said that PM Modi was an "inspiration" for him and added he was "eagerly waiting" to welcome him.

"I took this plate back in 2016, November. Narendra Modi is an inspiration to me. He inspires me to do something good for the nation, for society, for the world. PM Modi is coming here so I'm eagerly waiting to welcome him," he said.



#WATCH | A 'fan' of PM Narendra Modi flaunts "NMODI" car number plate in Maryland, USA pic.twitter.com/AO5WRwdGoa — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2023

Earlier this week, a New York-based has restaurant introduced a special thali dedicated to PM Modi.

The restaurant is owned by an Indian-origin man named Shripad Kulkarni, who can be seen sharing the details of the thali- named "Modi ji thali"- that has items such as "khichdi", "rasgulla", "sarson ka saag" and "kashmiri dum aloo", among others.

PM Modi is visiting the United States at the invitation of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden and will be hosted by them at a state dinner at the White House, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. This is is his first state visit to Washington.

