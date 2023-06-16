PM Modi collaborates with Grammy award-winning singer Falu for a new song

Falu (right) added that she was informed by PM Modi that India promoted millets since it is a super grain and contained immense nutritional value.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has collaborated with Grammy Award-winning Indian-American singer Falu for a special song that would promote the benefits of eating millets and their potential to reduce hunger issues, globally.

The song, titled "Abundance in Millets" performed by Falu and her husband alongwith singer Gaurav Shah is slated for release on Friday across different streaming platforms.

"Falu and Gaurav Shah will release the track ‘Abundance in Millets' featuring the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 16, 2023 in celebration of the International Year of the Millets. 'Abundance in Millets' was created to raise awareness of the super grain as another potential key to minimising world hunger," a statement on Falu's website read.

The singer added that she was informed by PM Modi that India promoted millets since it is a super grain and contained immense nutritional value and added it was suggested to her by PM Modi to write a song that aimed at sending a message about eradicating hunger issues.

Falu had met PM Modi in New Delhi in 2022 after winning the Grammy award.

"We have collaborated on the song, it's a single and it's coming out on June 16, with a worldwide release on every streaming platform," she said.

The singer said that PM Modi's speech could be heard in the middle of the song.

"It's one thing to write for him and it's one thing to write with him. In the middle of the song, you will hear the speech that he has written and narrated in his own voice," she said.

2023 has been designated as the ‘International Year of Millets' after a proposal for it was brought forward by India and endorsed by Members of the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Governing Bodies, as well as by the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly.

(With inputs from PTI).

