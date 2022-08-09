Plan your holiday because August has 3 long weekends. Check dates here

Thanks to the long weekends, hospitality companies and travel agencies have already been witnessing a massive surge in demand for travel and accommodations. (Representative image)

With only four months to for 2023, it won't be surprising if you have already begun to plan your holidays. But, before you start planning for that, here's a list of all the long weekends that 2022 still has in store and August itself has three of them!

After all, what could be better than planning a holiday when you're either in one or right back from it?

August has three long weekends because of Muharram on August 8 (Monday), Raksha Bandhan on August 11 (Thursday) and Independence Day on August 15v(Monday). In September, you can make a long weekend out of Onam on September 8 (Wednesday) if you can manage to take a day's leave from work on September 9 (Friday).

In October, apart from the Dussehra holidays on October 3, 4, 5 (Monday to Wednesday), there is Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 (Sunday). Diwali is on October 24. Guru Nanak Jayanti falls on November 8 (Tuesday). In the next month, Christmas falls on a Sunday. New Year's Eve is a Saturday.

Read more: Long weekend plans: 7 holiday packages for that much-needed international or domestic getaway

Moreover, according to a report in Mint, hospitality companies and travel agencies have already been witnessing a massive surge in demand for travel and accommodations. Spokespersons for operators such as MakeMyTrip, Thomas Cook India, EaseMyTrip and Ixigo told the publication that premium stays are fully booked.

The report also stated that Thomas Cook India, the demand for domestic travel for the upcoming Raksha Bandhan-Independence Day long weekend, between August 11 and August 15, surpassed its pre-pandemic levels by about 10 per cent. The demand for international travel, on the other hand, spiked by up to 20 per cent.