Independence Day weekend coming up: These credit cards will help you plan your holidays better

Image Source: ICICI Bank | MakeMyTrip ICICI Bank Signature Credit Card offers complimentary MMTBLACK membership and Rs 1,500 my cash plus as welcome benefits. The users get to earn 2 My Cash per Rs 200 for flight booking and 4 My Cash per Rs 200 for hotel/holiday booking on MakeMyTrip. For spending outside of MakeMyTrip users get to earn 1.50 My Cash per Rs 200 spent on international transactions and 1.25 My Cash per Rs 200 spent on domestic transactions. Under the MakeMyTrip ICICI Bank Milestone Rewards programme, users get to earn Rs 4,000 My Cash each anniversary year for spending Rs 5 lakh in a year and Rs 1,100 My Cash each anniversary year for spending Rs 2.5 lakh in a year. The one-time joining fee is Rs 2,500 for this card and second year onwards, there are no renewal fees.