Independence Day weekend coming up: These credit cards will help you plan your holidays better

The festive season and long weekends are around the corner in August. Several millennial couples and families now prefer a quick trip in mid-year. Credit card issuers, in collaboration with various travel portals such as Yatra.com, Cleartrip and MakeMyTrip offer credit cards that make your travel experience more rewarding. These credit cards come with travel-focused benefits such as gift vouchers, discounts on flight tickets and hotel bookings, which you can avail of exclusively on partner portals. Additional travel benefits like lounge access, air miles, extra rewards and cashback may also be accessible on these credit cards. Here are the five best credit cards with travel portal benefits as compiled by Paisabazaar

Image Source: SBI Card | Yatra SBI Credit Card offers a gift voucher worth Rs 8,250 as a welcome benefit from Yatra.com. A user gets Rs 4,000 off on international flight bookings worth Rs 40,000 or more and Rs 1,000 off on domestic flight bookings on transactions worth Rs 5,000 or more. It offers 20 percent off on domestic hotel bookings on a minimum transaction value of Rs 3,000. On every Rs 100 spent on departmental stores, grocery, dining, movies, etc. a user earns six reward points and one reward point on every Rs 100 spent on all other categories (one reward point = Rs. 0.25). The annual fee is Rs 499 on this card.

Image Source: Axis Bank | Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card offers a welcome voucher worth Rs 500 on making the first transaction within 30 days. The users get 4 percent cashback for spending on preferred merchants, which includes Cleartrip, Uber, Swiggy, PVR, Curefit, Tata Sky, Tata 1MG, etc., while spending on all other merchants users gets 1.5 percent cashback. It offers four complimentary domestic lounge access (one per calendar quarter). The annual fee is Rs 500 on this card, the fees are waived off on spending Rs 2 lakh in the previous year.

Image Source: Standard Chartered Bank | Standard Chartered DigiSmart Credit Card offers a 20 percent discount at Yatra.com on a domestic flight up to Rs 750 and a 10 percent discount on international flights up to Rs 10,000. It also offers a 25 percent discount (up to Rs 4,000) on domestic hotel bookings. The user gets 15 percent cashback on Ola cab bookings with a maximum cashback of Rs 600 per month. There are discounts on Zomato, Myntra and Blinkit. The monthly fee is Rs 49 (Rs 588 annually) on this credit card. The monthly fee is waived off on spending Rs 5,000 in a calendar month.

Image Source: SBI Card | IRCTC SBI Card Premier offers 10 percent value back on booking train tickets in air-conditioned and chair car coaches via IRCTC mobile app or website (for android only). The users also get a 5 percent value back when opting for e-catering services and booking air tickets on IRCTC. There is a saving of 1.8 percent on transaction charges on airline ticket bookings through www.air.irctc.co.in. It offers eight complimentary railway lounge access in a year (maximum two per quarter). The users also get complimentary rail insurance coverage and air accident cover of Rs 10 lakh. The annual fee is Rs 1,499 on this card.

Image Source: ICICI Bank | MakeMyTrip ICICI Bank Signature Credit Card offers complimentary MMTBLACK membership and Rs 1,500 my cash plus as welcome benefits. The users get to earn 2 My Cash per Rs 200 for flight booking and 4 My Cash per Rs 200 for hotel/holiday booking on MakeMyTrip. For spending outside of MakeMyTrip users get to earn 1.50 My Cash per Rs 200 spent on international transactions and 1.25 My Cash per Rs 200 spent on domestic transactions. Under the MakeMyTrip ICICI Bank Milestone Rewards programme, users get to earn Rs 4,000 My Cash each anniversary year for spending Rs 5 lakh in a year and Rs 1,100 My Cash each anniversary year for spending Rs 2.5 lakh in a year. The one-time joining fee is Rs 2,500 for this card and second year onwards, there are no renewal fees.

Have a disciplined approach to your credit behaviour. It is critical that you use your credit cards smartly and responsibly around the Independence Day 2022 shopping festival. Since credit cards offer a significant interest-free period, there may be a tendency to over-spend while travelling with family on vacations or over-spend from collaborated partners. If you spend more than you can repay and cannot pay your credit card bill timely, you will incur hefty interest charges ranging from 28-49 percent per annum, along with late payment fees.