People rush into drain in Bihar to collect bundles of cash. Viral video

Police, unable to find cash in the drain on arrival, are reviewing videos to identify those who collected the notes. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by

Several people stepped into an open drain in Bihar to collect cash from the dirty water, a video of which is doing the rounds on the internet. The incident took place in Sasaram in Bihar's Rohtas district. The viral clip shows people wading their way through the knee-deep drain water and walking back with bundles of wet, dirt-covered currency notes in their hands. It is unclear if the notes are genuine or counterfeit.

The video was shot by someone standing on the bridge above the drain. A large number of people stood on the bridge to watch the bizarre scene unfolding in the drain.

So how did people find out that there is cash in the filthy water? Morning walkers in the area spotted a pile of notes in denominations of Rs 20, Rs 100 and Rs 500 inside a jute bag under the bridge, Hindustan Times reported. They reportedly fished the bundles out and rushed home to dry them.

Police in the Bihar town, who could not find any cash in the drain by the time they reached the location, is checking the videos and trying to identify the people seen collecting the notes, according to Hindustan Times.

In a near-similar incident from Bengaluru in January this year, a man stood on a flyover and threw fistfuls of currency notes down on the road below.

Several videos of the bizarre moment started circulating on social media. The footage shows a man dressed in a suit with the cutout of a wall clock around his neck. He walks onto the flyover, looks down at the crowd below and proceeds to throw fistfuls of cash at the crowd gathered below.