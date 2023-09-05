Peak Bengaluru moment: Auto driver asks passengers to tag Instagram handle while taking ride

The auto driver has 697 followers on Instagram and has posted a few photos of his vehicle in his handle. (Representational Photo).

The past few months have seen commuters in Bengaluru finding out interesting stories while travelling in an auto in the city.

A user posted a photo on X (formerly Twitter) recently of how an auto driver had written the name of his Instagram handle- @OVER_YOUNG- inside the vehicle and requested passengers to tag his handle if they took a ride in his vehicle.

"Digital marketing and Rickshaw wala. A rickshaw wala has his instagram handle printed on his rickshaw and wants me to tag him.

"He claims it's normal for folks to post rickshaw rides while en route to work. Not going to lie, I love the hustle. And this is 100 per cent," the user wrote.

The auto driver has 697 followers on Instagram and has posted a few photos of his vehicle on his handle.

The man's post saw a few comments, some of whom said that the autodriver belonged to a new generation.

"Man it's new generation!" one user wrote.

"Saw this yesterday in Ferozepur, very small town in Punjab," another user wrote.

This is not the first instance when interesting sub-plots have been found by commuters while travelling in autos in Bengaluru.

Recently, a commuter shared how an auto driver in the city had decided to restart his education and was about to give his pre-university exams this year. The driver who decided to take this step was the father of two girls, studying in Class 3 and 6.

