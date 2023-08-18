Bengaluru man says Mumbai auto drivers don't accept UPI, faces backlash

The man's post on Mumbai auto drivers not accepting UPI payments saw a lot of critical comments on "X". (Representational Photo).

The emergence and growth in the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) industry has meant that the general public has been able to reduce its dependency on cash payments and opted for cashless transactions using different UPI applications.

However, not all stakeholders have opened up to the idea of UPI payments as was evident from a recent incident when a Bengaluru man took to X (formerly Twitter) to say that many auto drivers in Mumbai were not in favour of accepting payments made through UPI, while auto drivers in Bengaluru were more open to accepting payments made through the cashless transaction mode.

"It's funny how Mumbai is the 'Financial Capital' of India but 99% of rickshaw and taxi valas don't accept UPI. Heck, several shops and popular establishments like Rustom Ice Cream and Kyani only deal in cash. Come to Bengaluru and every rickshaw has like 3 different QR codes," the man wrote.

The man's post saw several comments, with many users slamming him for his words.

"Like everyone else has commented on the thread, this is not true at all. Most taxis/autos switched to UPI at least 2 years ago. It’s another story that sometimes you have to ask them a couple of times before they take out a QR code from somewhere," one user wrote.

"75 per cent rickshaws accept UPI. It's only the very old folks who refuse to change (includes the restros mentioned). I have been cash free since forever," another user wrote.

"The fares of rickshaw wallahs in Bangalore are such that they can't manage to keep the cash with them," a third user wrote.

This is not the first time that users have had differing opinions as far as experience with auto drivers in major Indian cities are concerned.

In July, a Mumbai man shared his experience of how an Ola auto driver in Bengaluru had cancelled his ride at first, but agreed to take him to destination if the person paid him Rs 100 more than the actual fare.